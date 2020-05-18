Close

The Umbrella Academy - Netflix announces official date for season 2

By Sarah Finnan

May 18, 2020 at 3:50pm

Season two of The Umbrella Academy will hit Netflix this summer.

A Netflix original series, The Umbrella Academy centres on a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the screen adaptation stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Robert Sheehan amongst others.

As stated above, the series tells the story of seven children. Adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, they form the superhero team The Umbrella Academy. Flash forward to 2020 and the former child heroes have grown apart, brought back together for the funeral of their late father. Uncovering "shocking family secrets", the siblings learn that a global apocalypse is imminent and realise their services are needed once again.

Hooked yet?

Cast began filming the second season back in summer of last year and Netflix has since announced that it will hit the online streaming platform on July 31st this year - just over two short months to wait.

Sharing a clip of the cast celebrating the good news (by dancing to Tiffany's I Think We're Alone Now), the Netflix description reads:

"On October 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born. on July 31, 2020 they return."

