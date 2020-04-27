Close

There's a Goonies reunion special happening later today

By Sarah Finnan

April 27, 2020 at 12:50pm

The original cast of The Goonies will come together later today for a reunion special - 35 years after the film was released.

Fans of the hit 80s film The Goonies will be happy to know that Josh Gad (who plays Olaf in Frozen) has rounded up the troops, getting them together for a special virtual reunion later this evening.

The original cast of the movie will join Gad for a chat over on his YouTube channel - including the likes of Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and Jeff Cohen. Quite the line-up.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Gad wrote:

"There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality. One movie that defines me." And we're sure he's not alone in saying so as the news has gone down a treat with die-hard fans responding that it's "the best thing ever".

Dating back to 1985, the movie tells the story of a group of young misfits who live in the Goon Docks neighbourhood in Astoria, Oregon. Trying to save their homes from foreclosure, the gang discover an old treasure map and set out on an adventure to find the lost fortune of the pirate One-Eyed Willy.

Talk of a sequel has been swirling for a while, however, with most everything put on hold due at the moment due to Covid-19 outbreak, it's unlikely that will happen anytime soon.

Tune in from 5pm today.

