This all-star action movie should be on your must-watch list at home this weekend

If you're looking for a fun two hours, look no further!

Sometimes you just get a good feeling about a movie.

Maybe it is because the trailer looks like a lot of fun. Maybe it is because the cast is impressive and you enjoy everyone involved in the project. Maybe it is because the plot synopsis is enough to get you very excited.

In the case of Gunpowder Milkshake, it is all three of the above.

The trailer you can check out below, while the cast boasts a fantastic selection of performers including Karen Gillen (Guardians of the Galaxy), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Michelle Yeoh (Tomorrow Never Dies), Angela Bassett (Black Panther) and Paul Giamatti (Sideways).

The plot revolves around a young assassin (Gillen), who finds herself protecting a young girl from a rival group of assassins, so she is forced to reunited with her estranged mother (Headey), who also happens to be a world-class assassin, along with the rest of her old-school assassin team (Gugino, Yeoh, Bassett).

The movie has already made its debut in cinemas in the States, where it was met with some very positive reviews:

Chicago Sun-Times - "Please leave all logic and reality at the door as you settle in for a violent slice of entertainment featuring an outstanding cast of first-rate actors clearly having a great time shooting up the joint."

AV Club - "Gunpowder Milkshake comes alive in its darkly comic action sequences, which prioritise creativity as much as brutality, with an uncommon focus on props, locations, and wide compositions."

CNN - "Offering a weird mix of over-the-top violence and dark humour, Gunpowder Milkshake weds the spaghetti western with the colorful visuals of anime, enhancing that with an inordinately good cast for such a silly movie. The net result provides considerable fun."

IndieWire - "The sugar rush that accompanies Gunpowder Milkshake is more than sweet enough to prove its place in a fast-growing sub-genre, with a cherry on top."

Gunpowder Milkshake is available to watch on NOW from Friday, 17 September.

