Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Entertainment /

  • This doggy daycare centre did a Christmas photo shoot with its dogs and it is ADORABLE

This doggy daycare centre did a Christmas photo shoot with its dogs and it is ADORABLE

By Sarah Finnan

December 23, 2019 at 8:28am

Share:

Sometimes you stumble upon something so wholesome and pure that you can’t help but smile. This is one of those times.

Happy Irish Dogs, a doggy daycare, grooming and training centre in Bray, decided to do a Christmas photo shoot with some of their furry residents. And it’s giving us all the festive fuzzies inside.

Let's kick things off with this pup that actually looks more like a reindeer. Excellent use of the antlers I think you'll agree.

By the looks of it, this doggo is taller than me. This one, I think I'm taller than (at least I hope I am). The matching Santa hat and scarf are too adorable.

You know what they say, every blonde needs a brunette best friend and these two look like the best of pals. Twins? So dapper in their coordinating ties.

This one looks like a debs pic, and to be honest, I definitely prefer it to mine

This pup decided to have a little nap midway through - being that festive is tiring work. Just take a look at all these good boys and girls in their Christmas best. Some of the happiest canines you ever did see.

And finally, this snow-white pupper who would be completely camouflaged if it weren't for the hat and tie. A serious contender for the best-dressed award.

I'm feeling extremely merry after that Christmas photo shoot...I'm going to have to stage one with my own pup immediately.

 

READ NEXT: You can get your Easter eggs in time for Christmas at this Dublin supermarket

Share:

Latest articles

The Ireland Rugby team will be singing on Grafton Street tonight for a great cause

Sad news for Stoneybatter because the Chili Shack has closed down

The Lighthouse is screening 'It's A Wonderful Life' this evening

This tiny hidden gem on Capel St has unbelievable Vietnamese food

You may also love

We Will Sing: video featuring Ireland's top musicians to be released in aid of the homeless

Jack Whitehall knows how to make the most of a rainy day in Dublin

Dublin venue to host 'the ultimate night out for Bruce Springsteen fans'

Guns N' Roses to play massive outdoor Dublin gig next year

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy