This doggy daycare centre did a Christmas photo shoot with its dogs and it is ADORABLE

Sometimes you stumble upon something so wholesome and pure that you can’t help but smile. This is one of those times.

Happy Irish Dogs, a doggy daycare, grooming and training centre in Bray, decided to do a Christmas photo shoot with some of their furry residents. And it’s giving us all the festive fuzzies inside.

Let's kick things off with this pup that actually looks more like a reindeer. Excellent use of the antlers I think you'll agree.

By the looks of it, this doggo is taller than me. This one, I think I'm taller than (at least I hope I am). The matching Santa hat and scarf are too adorable.

You know what they say, every blonde needs a brunette best friend and these two look like the best of pals. Twins? So dapper in their coordinating ties.

This one looks like a debs pic, and to be honest, I definitely prefer it to mine

This pup decided to have a little nap midway through - being that festive is tiring work. Just take a look at all these good boys and girls in their Christmas best. Some of the happiest canines you ever did see.

And finally, this snow-white pupper who would be completely camouflaged if it weren't for the hat and tie. A serious contender for the best-dressed award.

I'm feeling extremely merry after that Christmas photo shoot...I'm going to have to stage one with my own pup immediately.

READ NEXT: You can get your Easter eggs in time for Christmas at this Dublin supermarket