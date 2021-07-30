This HBO drama series is your must-watch for the weekend

Gripping stories with great performances.

Back in 2008, HBO launched a new drama series fronted by Gabriel Byrne, who played a psychotherapist, and we as viewers sat in on his daily sessions with his patients. At the end of the week, we also watched a session play out with his own therapist, revealing the impact that his profession was having on his own private life.

In Treatment quickly became an immediate critical hit, with millions of viewers tuning in week after week, right up until the end of the third season at the end of 2010.

Now, over a decade later, HBO are bringing the show back, fronted by a brand new therapist, played by Orange is the New Black's breakout star Uzo Aduba.

We get to see her interact with her own set of patients, including In The Heights star Anthony Ramos, as well as her on-again-off-again boyfriend, played by The Killing's Joel Kinnaman.

HBO have already released the show in the States, where it has received some great reviews:

AV Club - "In Treatment is sublime when Brooke is at the center of it - as engaging as her patients’ experiences are, she is the thread that connects them. Understanding her psyche turns out to be the beating heart of the show."

Roger Ebert - "There’s combustible chemistry to be found in all of these characters, and watching their life stories either trickle out or burst session by session helps the show develop its own storytelling style."

Rolling Stone - "Is In Treatment still a niche show a decade after the Season Three finale? Yes. Is it still a great show? Absolutely."

CNN - "In Treatment remains a compelling way to spend an hour, and as they say, it's cheaper than therapy."

The first three seasons of In Treatment are available to watch on NOW right now, while the fourth season is available from Monday, 26 July.