This KFC chicken pun-heavy rejection email is pretty cluckin' harsh

By Fiona Frawley

October 29, 2021 at 4:31pm

This KFC chicken pun-heavy rejection email is pretty cluckin' harsh

The colonel definitely didn't handle this situation tenderly.

We've seen these KFC rejection emails popping up a bit on Twitter, and we're starting to think this surely must be some kind of publicity stunt because... well.. who uses that many chicken related puns in a 64 word email? Yes, I counted the words. I have too much time on my hands, which makes me think I wouldn't be a good fit for the the flock either. Incase you haven't seen it yet, here's the pun-heavy rejection email that's going viral on Twitter.

It's never easy to be rejected for a job. Knowing that you'll have to get back out there and start looking all over again, the thought of having to write yet ANOTHER cover letter... It's bleak. Or should I say, beak. Sorry, they've gotten me too. Once you flock, you can't stop. Okay, they're without a doubt a lot better at puns than me, but at least I gave it a fry.

If you were the recipient of a chicken related rejection letter, you could be entitled to compensation. And by compensation, I mean upwards of 1k likes on Twitter. And let's be honest, that's like money in your pocket.

Header image via Shutterstock 

