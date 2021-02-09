Tributes paid to Rynagh O'Grady as Father Ted star passes away

Tributes have been paid today to Rynagh O'Grady, the Irish actress who played Mary O'Leary in much-loved 1990s sitcom Father Ted

The Abbey Theatre confirmed the passing of Rynagh O'Grady earlier today, stating that 'We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O’Grady. We are thinking of her family and all who loved her.' Rynagh trained at the Abbey School of Acting and first appeared on the iconic Dublin stage in 1969.

She later became known to TV viewers for her role in Father Ted, where she played one half of volatile couple John and Mary O'Leary, alongside Patrick Drury.

In a post about Rynagh's passing, Director of the Abbey Theatre, Graham McLaren wrote: 'Rynagh O Grady - Her grace, Her talent, Her humour,Her integrity, Her patience. I'd sneak into the back row of the Abbey to watch her hush a hysterical audience with a look, then lead them through a speech full of heart, humanity & justice. Irish theatre got a lot darker today.'

We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O’Grady. We are thinking of her family and all who loved her. pic.twitter.com/KGd9dONIGA — Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) February 9, 2021

Rynagh O'Grady helped to provide some of the funniest scenes on Irish TV and theatre over the years and she'll be sadly missed.