Bradley Walsh caught out in hilarious prank episode of The Chase

Who knew that Bradley Walsh had such a potty mouth?

Bradley Walsh was on the brink of losing his temper at stages of this brilliant prank staged by Ant and Dec on last night's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Having vowed to never be tricked by Ant and Dec again after a 2005 prank, Bradley Walsh was caught out for the second time during a hilarious fake episode of The Chase.

As Bradley went about business as usual, he wasn't to know that the chaser, The Vixen, and the four team members were all in on the act.

The prank saw noise interruptions from backstage and a number of curious chases, the fourth of which sparked Bradley's suspicions that the show was being scammed.

After a number of breaks and a trip to the gallery to vent his frustration, the prank on Bradley culminated in a staged fire just as it looked as though the team was set to take home a record prize for The Chase.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly then stormed the studio dressed as firefighters, sparking an incredulous response from Bradley as he realised that he had been fooled for a second time.

It's well worth a watch.