Famous Dublin Actor To Make Debut On Coronation Street

We've been waiting for an Dubliner to make a big entrance on the cobbles since Keith Duffy and it seems like we've finally gotten our man.

Red Rock star Adam Weafer has landed a role on Coronation Street and told TV3's Sunday AM:Live that he will star as Mr Fitzgerald who's guest role will make a huge mark on the street.

He said that it's only a couple of episodes but something happens and the ending is meant to be insane.

The 28-year-old plays the school teacher and he got the role from his agent in London.

He opted to keep the Irish accent, despite everyone else doing an English one and he got the gig.

We'll be keeping an eye on this to see how the Dubliner shakes up the street.

Here's Adam in action in Red Rock where he's a regular and plays David Hennessy.

