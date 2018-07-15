Entertainment TV

Famous Dublin Actor To Make Debut On Coronation Street

Swapping his big role to become Mr. Fitzgerald.

Coronation Street

We've been waiting for an Dubliner to make a big entrance on the cobbles since Keith Duffy and it seems like we've finally gotten our man.

Red Rock star Adam Weafer has landed a role on Coronation Street and told TV3's Sunday AM:Live that he will star as Mr Fitzgerald who's guest role will make a huge mark on the street.

He said that it's only a couple of episodes but something happens and the ending is meant to be insane.

The 28-year-old plays the school teacher and he got the role from his agent in London.

He opted to keep the Irish accent, despite everyone else doing an English one and he got the gig.

We'll be keeping an eye on this to see how the Dubliner shakes up the street.

Here's Adam in action in Red Rock where he's a regular and plays David Hennessy.

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Coronation Street Mr Fitzgerald television Ireland Soap tv3
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

