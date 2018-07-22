News Entertainment TV

Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September

We've got exciting news for Dublin's comedy fans today: Jimmy Carr is set to film his new Netflix special in Dublin this September!

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats presenter, who's best known for his wealth of one-liners and his lack of political correctness, will record his shows taking place at the Olympia on September 7 & 8.

That means your weird laugh — yes, it really is that weird — might finally be immortalised on everyone's favourite streaming service. Dreams really do come true.

For a taste of what's in store, you could always check out the comedian's last special, Jimmy Carr: Funny Business, over on Netflix...

Jimmy Carr: Funny Business

Tickets go from €28 and you can pick yours up HERE.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

