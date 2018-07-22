Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Will you be in the crowd?
We've got exciting news for Dublin's comedy fans today: Jimmy Carr is set to film his new Netflix special in Dublin this September!
The 8 Out Of 10 Cats presenter, who's best known for his wealth of one-liners and his lack of political correctness, will record his shows taking place at the Olympia on September 7 & 8.
That means your weird laugh — yes, it really is that weird — might finally be immortalised on everyone's favourite streaming service. Dreams really do come true.
For a taste of what's in store, you could always check out the comedian's last special, Jimmy Carr: Funny Business, over on Netflix...
Jimmy Carr: Funny Business
Tickets go from €28 and you can pick yours up HERE.
READ NEXT: The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Comments