Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September

Will you be in the crowd?

We've got exciting news for Dublin's comedy fans today: Jimmy Carr is set to film his new Netflix special in Dublin this September!

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats presenter, who's best known for his wealth of one-liners and his lack of political correctness, will record his shows taking place at the Olympia on September 7 & 8.

That means your weird laugh — yes, it really is that weird — might finally be immortalised on everyone's favourite streaming service. Dreams really do come true.

For a taste of what's in store, you could always check out the comedian's last special, Jimmy Carr: Funny Business, over on Netflix...

Jimmy Carr: Funny Business

Tickets go from €28 and you can pick yours up HERE.

