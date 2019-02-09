Entertainment TV

WATCH: Joe Schmidt's Final Comment To Virgin Media One Presenter Was Not Meant To Be Broadcasted

The Irish Rugby coach was caught on the mic at the very end

Joe Schmidt Main Feb Interview

Joe Schmidt's Ireland take on Scotland in the second round of matches in this year's Six Nations.

The Grand Slam is now out of sight after our defeat to England last Saturday but the title itself is still very much up for grabs.

Speaking to Virgin Media One's Sinead Kissane ahead of the 2:15 kick-off, the Irish coach said that the team didn't really have time for "soul-searching" following the England defeat and instead, had to switch their focus quickly to Scotland which after all was only seven days down the line.

The interview ends and as always, Kissane wishes the Ireland coach best of luck before shaking his hand.

Schmidt was probably hoping for no unexpected shocks on Saturday but he got one in the form of Kissane's handshake.

"Jesus, cold hands," he states before Kissane confirms that "she knows" with an awkward laugh.

It happens around the 1:35 mark.

It's nice to see the boss calm before the game as Ireland kick on to try and salvage their campaign.

Joe Schmidt Interview Virgin Media One
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

