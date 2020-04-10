Line-up announced for first virtual edition of The Graham Norton Show

The line-up for the first virtual edition of The Graham Norton Show has been announced.
The Graham Norton Show will return to our screens on Friday night but with a few changes due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Moving to an earlier slot of 9pm and with a shorter runtime of thirty minutes, Graham Norton will host tonight's show with no studio audience due to social distancing guidelines.
The first episode will see Graham virtually speak to a number of high-profile guests including Michael Buble, Michael Sheen, Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.
Music on the night will come from Celeste, who will perform her new single from her bedroom.
WE ARE BACK! Almost. Join us for a special episode of The Graham Norton Show tomorrow on @BBCOne. #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/8mnHikzSwD
— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) April 9, 2020
A statement read: "The BAFTA-award-winning host is back, connecting to the world around him with his famous mix of star guests, jokes and stories, including the notorious Red Chair – now relocated to the comfort of your own armchair at home."
You can apply for your place in the Red Chair by sending your contact details, your best story and a few words about yourself to [email protected]
