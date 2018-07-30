This Move Could Mean Love Island Winners Have Already Been Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's Show

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you ahead of tonight's Love Island final?

After weeks and weeks of drama, coupling, re-coupling, kissing and fighting, it all comes down to tonight where Jack and Dani, Kaz and Josh, Wes and Megan and Laura and Paul face off against each other for a cool €50,000.

Jack and Dani have been most people's favourites since the start of the show and in fairness you can see why, they have been loyal and in-love since the very first day.

And, it looks as though they will be crowned winners tonight, that's according to Paddy Power anyway.

The Star in the UK states that the Irish bookmakers has already paid out on Jack and Dani winning the show since last week.

They have received ten times the number of bets than any other couple and the early pay-out means that hundreds of thousands of bettors are rolling in the money while anymore betting for Jack and Dani has been suspended.

They had odds of 1/14 while Paul and Laura were second favourites at 13/2 followed by Josh and Kaz 14/1 and Wes and Megan 16/1.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power told the publication that:

"They've been winners of Love Island since the moment they coupled up, and are hugely odds-on to land the £50,000 winners’ cheque."

"We've been inundated with bets on the pair, and I reckon it's about time Danny Dyer went out and bought a hat. And a new poster for Jack’s wall."

We'd still love to be proved wrong, sure everyone loves an underdog to win.

And, if you want to head somewhere for a few scoops while watching tonight's final: the 'Love Island' finale will be screened live at a Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street, as well as this Dublin cinema and also at this funky Dublin pub.

Enjoy.

