Entertainment TV

This Move Could Mean Love Island Winners Have Already Been Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's Show

Major spoiler alert coming through.

Love Island 1

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you ahead of tonight's Love Island final?

After weeks and weeks of drama, coupling, re-coupling, kissing and fighting, it all comes down to tonight where Jack and Dani, Kaz and Josh, Wes and Megan and Laura and Paul face off against each other for a cool €50,000.

Jack and Dani have been most people's favourites since the start of the show and in fairness you can see why, they have been loyal and in-love since the very first day.

And, it looks as though they will be crowned winners tonight, that's according to Paddy Power anyway.

The Star in the UK states that the Irish bookmakers has already paid out on Jack and Dani winning the show since last week.

They have received ten times the number of bets than any other couple and the early pay-out means that hundreds of thousands of bettors are rolling in the money while anymore betting for Jack and Dani has been suspended.

They had odds of 1/14 while Paul and Laura were second favourites at 13/2 followed by Josh and Kaz 14/1 and Wes and Megan 16/1.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power told the publication that:

"They've been winners of Love Island since the moment they coupled up, and are hugely odds-on to land the £50,000 winners’ cheque."

"We've been inundated with bets on the pair, and I reckon it's about time Danny Dyer went out and bought a hat. And a new poster for Jack’s wall."

We'd still love to be proved wrong, sure everyone loves an underdog to win.

And, if you want to head somewhere for a few scoops while watching tonight's final: the 'Love Island' finale will be screened live at a Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street, as well as this Dublin cinema and also at this funky Dublin pub.

Enjoy.

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Love Island Winners Love Island Winners 2018 Love Island Winners Revealed love island Jack and Dani Wes and Megan Josh and Kaz Laura And Paul television
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
This Move Could Mean Love Island Winners Have Already Been Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's Show
This Move Could Mean Love Island Winners Have Already Been Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's Show
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
The "Coppers Effect" Proves Itself To Be True According To New Findings On Married Couples
The "Coppers Effect" Proves Itself To Be True According To New Findings On Married Couples
WATCH: Ed Sheeran Rocks Up In The New Boyzone Video
WATCH: Ed Sheeran Rocks Up In The New Boyzone Video
HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix
HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
The Lighthouse Is Putting On 11 Screenings Of 'The Dark Knight' For Its Tenth Anniversary
The Lighthouse Is Putting On 11 Screenings Of 'The Dark Knight' For Its Tenth Anniversary
You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card
Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em
Sponsored

We've Got Four Tickets To George Ezra's Sold Out Gig In Belfast To Give Away — Here's Your Chance To Bag 'Em
Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream
Sponsored

Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream
PIC: This Single Tweet About Pilot's Strange Message On Dublin Flight Is Going Insanely Viral
Dublin

PIC: This Single Tweet About Pilot's Strange Message On Dublin Flight Is Going Insanely Viral
VIDEO: Dublin IKEA Evacuated As Scary Alarms Start Going Off
Dublin

VIDEO: Dublin IKEA Evacuated As Scary Alarms Start Going Off

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group