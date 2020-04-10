Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

CONFIRMED: New episode of Tiger King coming to Netflix this weekend

By Darragh Murphy

April 10, 2020 at 9:41am

Share:

Netflix has confirmed that a new episode of docu-series Tiger King will land on the streaming platform this weekend.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness captured the imagination of many last month, when it first appeared on Netflix.

The bizarre characters and goings-on in the big cat world turned the seven-part series, which focused heavily on the life of Joe Exotic, into an instant hit right at the point when the majority of the world prepared to stay at home for long periods of time.

There had been rumours in recent days that production was underway to rush out an eighth episode in order to capitalise on its popularity.

And Netflix has now confirmed that on Easter Sunday, viewers will be treated to a special after-show called The Tiger King and I.

Joel McHale will host the show, which will feature brand new interviews with the likes of John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The Tiger King and I will give many of the fascinating characters from the Netflix series the opportunity to tell their stories directly and provide updates on what has changed since the show was filmed.

READ NEXT - Fans unsure about rumoured choice to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King movie

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:


You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

Line-up announced for first virtual edition of The Graham Norton Show

Incredible line-up announced for Ryan Tubridy's return to The Late Late Show

Love Island star Luke M offering up his house for NHS workers to isolate in, free of charge

The Back Page has made a load of its weekly quizzes available online

You may also love

Line-up announced for first virtual edition of The Graham Norton Show

Incredible line-up announced for Ryan Tubridy's return to The Late Late Show

Calls for more Inside The K after gripping season finale

Viewers in stitches as Alan Hughes cuts his own hair on live television

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy