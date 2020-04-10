CONFIRMED: New episode of Tiger King coming to Netflix this weekend

Netflix has confirmed that a new episode of docu-series Tiger King will land on the streaming platform this weekend.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness captured the imagination of many last month, when it first appeared on Netflix.

The bizarre characters and goings-on in the big cat world turned the seven-part series, which focused heavily on the life of Joe Exotic, into an instant hit right at the point when the majority of the world prepared to stay at home for long periods of time.

There had been rumours in recent days that production was underway to rush out an eighth episode in order to capitalise on its popularity.

And Netflix has now confirmed that on Easter Sunday, viewers will be treated to a special after-show called The Tiger King and I.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Joel McHale will host the show, which will feature brand new interviews with the likes of John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

The Tiger King and I will give many of the fascinating characters from the Netflix series the opportunity to tell their stories directly and provide updates on what has changed since the show was filmed.

READ NEXT - Fans unsure about rumoured choice to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King movie



