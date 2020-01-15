Close

  • Ollie's replacement to enter Love Island villa tonight and he won't be alone

Ollie's replacement to enter Love Island villa tonight and he won't be alone

By Darragh Murphy

January 15, 2020 at 3:37pm

According to reports, two new boys will enter the Love Island villa tonight.

The news comes fresh from Ollie Williams' decision to leave the Love Island villa after just three days on the show.

While we don't know how much Ollie's decision impacted the reality TV show bosses' immediate plans, we do know that the villa won't be short a boy for long.

The Daily Mail reports that two new boys will join the islanders in Cape Town on Wednesday, although their appearance might just be teased on tonight's episode.

"Two new boys will enter the villa tonight and have the chance to take a girl of their choice on a date," a source told the Mail.

"So far the Islanders have been met with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, but it will be the girls that are treated to some fresh talent in scenes that will be filmed later today.

"It is likely that Love Island bosses will tease the entrance of the boys at the end of Wednesday's show and viewers will meet the newbies properly on Thursday."

The villa is currently down to four boys - Mike, Callum, Connor and Nas - so the arrival of two new guys will be welcomed by the girls not in a couple since the arrival of twins, Jess and Eve.

READ NEXT - Late Late Show looking for single audience members for Valentine's Day special

