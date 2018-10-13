News Entertainment TV

An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin

She will be appearing on RTÉ later tonight...

Screen Shot 2018 10 13 At 11 43 05

Royal watchers will be interested to know that Samantha Markle, half-sister of Prince Harry's new wife Meghan, will be appearing on The Ray D'Arcy Show tonight.

Samantha, who shares the same father with Meghan, is jetting into the capital to discuss her relationship with her half-sister and the reasons why she was turned away from Kensington Palace by security last weekend. The 52-year-old has given multiple interviews around the world but this will be her first time appearing on Irish television.

Meanwhile, an American Twitter account by the name of @MizFlagPin has called on followers to email their objections into The Ray D'Arcy Show while a 'tweet-up' protest by the name of 'Samantha Markle Comeuppance Day!' has been organised for 9.55pm Irish time.

The account displays a lot of anti-bullying material and one tweet calls out The Ray D'Arcy Show for allowing Samantha to appear, saying 'I struggle to understand the corrupt nature of these shows and news outlets that give a platform to bullying. What if it happened to someone they love? Would they bring the bully on their show to give them a high 5? Sad.'

If you want to tune in to hear what Samantha has to say, The Ray D'Arcy Show airs on RTÉ One tonight at 9.55pm.

READ NEXT: PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

samantha markle ray darcy RTÉ Meghan Markle
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments
Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments
Here's Your Chance To Be In A Christmas TV Ad With A Popular Band
Here's Your Chance To Be In A Christmas TV Ad With A Popular Band
"No Phones Cameras Or Recording Devices" Allowed At This Upcoming 3Arena Gig
"No Phones Cameras Or Recording Devices" Allowed At This Upcoming 3Arena Gig
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Kylie Is Back With New Dates For Her Dublin and Belfast Gigs
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Dublin Airport Announce Nine New Routes As Part Of Ryanair's Summer 2019 Expansion
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Shocking Footage Shows Car Allegedly Bashing Into Person With Crutch At Dublin Petrol Station
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
Dublin Airport Announces New And Unusual Non-Stop Service And There's A Disappointing Twist
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
"Outrageous" Taxi Driver Says He "Chased And Drove" At Cyclist For This Horrendous Reason
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
Kylie Has Cancelled Her Dublin Concert Tonight
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
Dublin

PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
14 Glorious Sights That All Dubliners Absolutely Love
Feature

14 Glorious Sights That All Dubliners Absolutely Love
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Lifestyle

Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments
News

Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
News

You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Diarmuid Gavin Has Opened A Coffee Shop In Dublin Aimed At Gardeners
Food and Drink

Diarmuid Gavin Has Opened A Coffee Shop In Dublin Aimed At Gardeners

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group