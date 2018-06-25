Podcasts Entertainment TV

PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island

We refer to Love Island as our 'guilty pleasure' - a throwaway phrase, but one that insinuates we are disregarding some aspect of our perceived 'values and morals' in order to enjoy it.

We've already scoffed at how hetero-normative the show is, how there is only one body-type celebrated and a very specific beauty ideal pursued. We've set all that aside to watch the show, but this week there were conversations that transgressed the 'shrug and eye-roll' territory.

Issues around casual racism and signs of domestic abuse have made headlines, so we get into the nitty gritty of why these conversations are important in how we consume reality TV.

Before Brunch Podcast is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure, brought to you by Diet Coke and the #BecauseICan campaign. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper. If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us! Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

