Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Ryan Tubridy's Late Late Show return date confirmed by Miriam O'Callaghan

By Darragh Murphy

April 4, 2020 at 2:12pm

Share:

Ryan Tubridy is expected to return to his hosting duties on The Late Late Show next week.

The last two Fridays have seen Miriam O'Callaghan deputise for Ryan Tubridy after the regular Late Late Show host was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Tubridy announced that he had contracted Covid-19 in a statement released via RTE on Monday and was following public health guidelines in staying at home.

Miriam O'Callaghan took the helm again on Friday night; in an episode that featured emotional performances from Gavin James, video link interviews with Laura Whitmore and Philomena Begley, as well as a tribute to the Aer Lingus crew responsible for travelling to China to bring back crucial personal protective equipment for Ireland's frontline workers.

"Ryan will be back in the seat again next week," Miriam confirmed on Friday night.

The Late Late Show will continue without an audience as social distancing guidelines are observed and feeling as though he is over the worst of coronavirus, Tubridy is hoping to return to The Late Late Show on Friday, April 10.

Speaking from home on Thursday, Tubridy said: "I want to thank everyone for their good wishes over the past number of days.

"I am very grateful to be through this virus, and, to keep safe I will be adhering to best practice and not be returning to work until next week.

"I am acutely aware that other people are going through much more serious pain and I want to send them my warmest wishes at this difficult time."

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Netflix shares clip of Joe Exotic answering fan questions from prison

Dogs of Instagram: 18 pawsitive accounts you should most definitely follow online

World's top comedians performing on this live stream tonight

Wild Youth give us their ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

You may also love

RTE to show a number of old school classic movies on TV starting this weekend

Memory game shows just how invested parents are in RTE Home School Hub

Cecelia Ahern delighted to finally make it on The Chase

Ryan Tubridy gives Covid-19 update as Late Late Show line-up announced

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy