Viewing Sorted: Critically-Acclaimed Movie Based In Dublin Will Be On Netflix In January

It was one of the best Irish films of 2018

We're all in agreement that January is going to be a hard time for all involved that includes ABSOLUTELY NO GOING OUT.

It might seem okay at the moment but come the end of the month, we'll be itching to go for a few scoops again.

However, this brilliant movie drops on Netflix by then so it'll be enough to entice us to stay in for the last weekend of the month.

Zombie film, The Cured, which is set in Dublin will be released on Netflix on January 25.

Starring Ellen Page of Juno fame and Love/Hate's Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, the film focuses on "what happens to the undead, when they return to life."

"In a world ravaged for years by a virus that turns the infected into zombie-like cannibals, a cure is at last found and the wrenching process of reintegrating the survivors back into society begins.



"Among the formerly afflicted is Senan (Sam Keeley), a young man haunted by the horrific acts he committed while infected. Welcomed back into the family of his widowed sister-in-law (Ellen Page), Senan attempts to restart his life-but is society ready to forgive him and those like him? Or will fear and prejudice once again tear the world apart?

"Pulsing with provocative parallels to our troubled times, The Cured is a smart, scary, and hauntingly human tale of guilt and redemption."

The film has an 83% rating on Google and if you haven't seen it yet, it's well worth the watch.