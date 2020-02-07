The Friends cast is reportedly close to agreeing to an unscripted reunion

According to reports, every member of the Friends cast is nearing an agreement to reunite for a one-off unscripted special.

Vulture has reported that the six actors who made Friends such an iconic sitcom are close to agreeing on a deal to reunite for the launch of HBO Max.

Each member of the original cast - Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer - is said to be earning somewhere between $3 and $4 million dollars for the hour-long special.

The report insists that the special does not necessarily qualify as a reboot because the reunion will be unscripted, although Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane will be involved in some capacity.

Last year, Kauffman dashed the hopes of fans who wished for another episode of Friends by saying that they "will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot."

Matthew Perry, who played fan favourite Chandler Bing, teased a major announcement on Twitter earlier this week.

Big news coming... — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

While the special has yet to be confirmed, it certainly sounds like a compromise has been reached which will see the six actors reunite for some form of TV catch-up, although it will not involve any storylines.

