Tonight's Late Late Show line-up will make you want to stay in

Friday night's Late Late Show line-up has a bit of everything to it.

We may have to wait a week for the most anticipated show of the year in the Valentine's Day special but this week's Late Late Show line-up is not bad by any means.

Joining Ryan Tubridy for a chat on RTE One will be comedian and recent I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me out of Here! contestant Andrew Maxwell.

Sports fans will be delighted to hear that Ireland's summer Olympic hopefuls will also be taking part in the show, discussing their training journeys to Tokyo 2020.

Philippa and Helen Ryder will take to the studio to share their love story and talk about Philippa's transition to female 40 years after the couple met.

Brian Dowling and Kai Widdrington will preview their Dancing with the Stars performance as the first ever same sex contestant/professional dancer duo to dance on the show.

The gaff goddess Laura deBarra will share her DIY house tips and fellow influencers, Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson, will also open up about their friendship which blossomed during the filming of their current fashion series.

Music will come from singer Michael English and a performance from The Lost Brothers.

