Virtual Gavin and Stacey quiz is taking place this Friday night

Oh my Christ, it's only a virtual Gavin and Stacey quiz.

Being stuck at home doesn't mean that you can't indulge yourself in a fun quiz and what better show to be tested on than Gavin and Stacey?

On Friday night, Yellow Elephant Promotions will host a quiz on all things related to the hit BBC comedy.

The five-round quiz gets underway at 8pm and will last for approximately an hour; featuring questions on seasons one, two and three, as well as the Christmas specials.

It's all just for a bit of fun so there are no prizes but players are encouraged to set up Zoom calls or Google Hangouts with friends so that you can challenge them to find out who knows more about Smithy, Nessa and the gang.

Expect questions like "Who took over from Des Lynam on BBC One's Match of the Day?" and "The town of Leicester is the birthplace of which mass murderer?"

Or not...

And remember, if in doubt, just answer Kriss Akabusi.

To find out more about the quiz and how to play along, click here.

