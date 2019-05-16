‘The Voice UK’ Is Holding Auditions In Dublin

Can you belt it like Celine? Can you whistle like Mariah? Does your shampoo bottle double up as a microphone? If so, then listen up.

The Voice UK is coming here to Dublin to see if anyone in our glorious city has what it takes to top the charts. C’man lads, we need more Irish talent out there smashing the globe.

If you think you have what it takes to make Will.I.Am, Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones swoon over your angelic vocals and swing around on those big red chairs, then you should definitely get yourself down to Kennedy’s Pub on Westland Row next Friday, May 24.

So, what’s the craic with the audition process?

Well, you need to have at least one song prepared and bring your own backing track on a device or an instrument to accompany your stunning voice.

Try-outs are being held between 1pm and 4pm and slots are limited, so if you think you have the potential to slay this competition, then get on it! Ain’t no time like the present.

To arrange a slot, send an email thevoiceuk@itv.com with ‘The Voice @ Dublin’ in the subject line. Also, under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Best of luck you bunch of superstars!

Image source: ITV