WATCH: Dermot Kennedy lends his vocals to all-star cover of Foo Fighters' song Times Like These

By Sarah Finnan

April 24, 2020 at 2:39pm

The Live Lounge Allstars have given their take on the Foo Fighters song Times Like These.

Some of the world's best-loved performers have come together (virtually) for a good cause. Covering the famous Foo Fighters tune, Times Like These, they released their cover of the song for charity - with proceeds being split between Comic Relief and Children In Need.

Part of "the biggest ever Live Lounge", the song features vocals from artists aptly dubbed Live Lounge Allstars - the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Ellie Goulding.

Produced by Fraser T Smith, the song is a collaborative effort between the Radio 1 Live Lounge team and the collective of artists who lent their voices to the rendition... our own Dermot Kennedy amidst the greatness.

Sharing a clip of the music video to his own Instagram page, Dermot wrote:

"It was such a pleasure to collaborate in this special @bbcradio1 Live Loung cover alongside so many talented artists to raise money for charities who provide essential support to those who will be significantly impacted by this pandemic."

Give the stunning cover a listen below - keep your ears open for Dermo at around the 1:49 mark.

You can see the full list of artists that took part in the project below:

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • AJ Tracey
  • Anne-Marie
  • Bastille
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Celeste
  • Chris Martin of Coldplay
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Foo Fighters
  • Grace Carter
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Jess Glynne
  • Mabel
  • Paloma Faith
  • Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Rita Ora
  • Royal Blood
  • Sam Fender
  • Sean Paul
  • Sigrid
  • YUNGBLUD
  • Zara Larsson

We're out of breath just reading that.

