WATCH: Hungry Dubliners kayak across the Liffey in elaborate pizza rescue mission

By Sarah Finnan

April 27, 2020 at 10:43am

When the cravings hit, you must answer. Which would explain why a few hungry Dubliners hopped in a kayak last night to pick up their pizza.

Run by husband and wife duo Ciara and Brian Kennedy, the Goats Gruff food truck has proven to be a popular addition to the Strawberry Hall since its arrival last year - a pub which many would class as one of Dublin's hidden gems in and of itself.

Nestled down in Dublin's Strawberry Beds, the place is a popular spot with locals who would do just about anything to get their fix of Neopolitan pizza and specialty coffee... including hopping in a kayak for pickup.

Which is what happened last night when the guys had a "very interesting request" to deliver pizzas to the river Liffey.

Seriously craving pizza, Ryan Cahill and his mates faced one problem when ordering - though they live within sight of Goats Gruff (under 2km as the crow flies), driving there would bring them outside of the 2km radius. And so they got creative, tying two kayaks together and creating a "pizza wagon" to aid pickup.

Innovative solution there lads - some have been knitting while in isolation, some have been baking and some have been creating pizza wagons from kayaks. You can watch the hilarious story unfold over on the Goats Gruff insta page - probably best not to try this one at home though.

Alexa, play "Row, row, row your boat"...

