WATCH: Spice Girls Release Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Croke Park Gig

After all the hype, the much-anticipated Spice Girls gig at Croke Park has now been and gone.

Until the gals inevitably return in a couple of decades as a bunch of sexagenarians, fans who were there will have to make do with the memories for now.

For those who weren’t there, the group has released a two-minute video of Friday’s show, containing behind-the-scenes footage beforehand as well clips of the crowd enjoying the return of Baby, Scary, Sporty and Ginger.

The Spice World tour has since moved on to Cardiff and will play Manchester and Coventry later in the week.

The new video can be viewed below. Can you spot yourself?

