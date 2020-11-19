Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: The first look at the new James Bond game titled Project 007

By Rory Cashin

November 19, 2020 at 3:13pm

Share:

The folks making it couldn't be a better fit for the franchise.

While the world awaits the release of the next James Bond movie (currently set for April 2021), fans of the world of 007 will be very happy to hear that there is a brand new game on the way, and the folks behind it couldn't be a better fit.

IOI Interactive are the developers behind the brilliant Hitman games, which already involved a besuited assassin sneaking his way around areas in order to find unique ways to kill his targets without getting caught.

Throw in some martinis and a love interest or two, and you've essentially got James Bond!

The announcement teaser for the project doesn't give too much away, but considering it is very early days (and part of the announcement is also a call for staff to help make the game), we're guessing that Project 007 won't be arriving for a few years yet, but it does mean we have another game to excitedly look forward to playing on our brand new PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X.

This is what the folks at IOI stated at the launch of the teaser:

"It's Bond. James Bond. Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI Interactive. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story."

As we said, it doesn't give much (or anything, really), but it is still more than enough to get us very excited.

READ NEXT: 10 minutes of gameplay from the most anticipated game of 2020

Share:

Latest articles

The New York Times has run a piece on the 'Save Dublin Zoo' appeal  

Lovin Games Weekly - 10 minutes of gameplay from the most anticipated game of 2020

Dublin Zoo issue heartfelt message after donations pass €1,000,000

Dublin veg market opening second venue on the northside next month

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - 10 minutes of gameplay from the most anticipated game of 2020

Five games you must play on your new PlayStation 5 this Christmas

One of the best reviewed new shows of 2020 is now available to watch in Ireland

Study finds playing video games can help improve your mental health

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.