WATCH: The first look at the new James Bond game titled Project 007

While the world awaits the release of the next James Bond movie (currently set for April 2021), fans of the world of 007 will be very happy to hear that there is a brand new game on the way, and the folks behind it couldn't be a better fit.

IOI Interactive are the developers behind the brilliant Hitman games, which already involved a besuited assassin sneaking his way around areas in order to find unique ways to kill his targets without getting caught.

Throw in some martinis and a love interest or two, and you've essentially got James Bond!

The announcement teaser for the project doesn't give too much away, but considering it is very early days (and part of the announcement is also a call for staff to help make the game), we're guessing that Project 007 won't be arriving for a few years yet, but it does mean we have another game to excitedly look forward to playing on our brand new PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X.

This is what the folks at IOI stated at the launch of the teaser:

"It's Bond. James Bond. Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IOI Interactive. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story."

As we said, it doesn't give much (or anything, really), but it is still more than enough to get us very excited.

