Podcasts Entertainment

We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like

Before Brunch podcast with Diet Coke is live now

Before Brunch Feat Image

We've all been there. Your friend gets a massive promotion. You feel happy for her - but there's also a *sinking feeling*. A feeling of 'where am I at? Why not me?'. Then what about this. You follow Love Island religiously. You have a favourite character and want them to win. But then producers deliberately stir things up, make life difficult, instigate breakups. Are you upset? Or are you more likely than ever to press record on the telly because... 'it just got good'.

Why do we innately like watching bad things happen to people? Does it mean that WE'RE bad people?

This week, Lovin was the target of Bloggers Unveiled, even though there was no substance to the claims. What we witnessed was an overwhelming eagerness to hop on board the bandwagon and bring us down. It happens every week on the Instagram channel. The mob wants to bring down the target. There's an addictive, obsessive, need to see someone destroyed before we can move on. It's mirrored in our obsession with Love Island. Why aren't we happy until there's tears and heartbreak? How can we so easily forget that there are individuals involved, crying real tears?

Before Brunch Podcast with Diet Coke is the perfect Sunday morning hangover cure. Megan and Cassie chew over all the biggest stories of the week, from the frivolous to the meaningful and everything in between. It's the same dirt you talk about at Brunch, we're just digging a little deeper.

If you like the podcast, please do subscribe, rate and review to help other brunchers find us!

Get in touch on twitter @meganmcassidy @cassielorraine @lovindublin @lovindotie or megan@lovin.com

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Podcasts

Read More in Podcasts
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
We Were Targeted By Blogger's Unveiled This Week... Here's What It Feels Like
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: It's Time To Have Some Uncomfortable Discussions About Love Island
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
PODCAST: Laura Whitmore On Goal-Setting, The 'Influencer' Crisis, And The Love Island Effect
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
Before Brunch with Diet Coke
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Why We Can't Be Angry That There's No Women On List of Highest-Paid Sportspeople
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Millennials Might Actually Be As Special As They Think They Are
PODCAST: Language, Literature and the Eighth Amendment Referendum
PODCAST: Language, Literature and the Eighth Amendment Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Bias, Digital Media And The Eighth Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Bias, Digital Media And The Eighth Referendum
BEFORE BRUNCH: Religion As a Fashion Statement And How To Live With Your S.O.
BEFORE BRUNCH: Religion As a Fashion Statement And How To Live With Your S.O.
Before Brunch Podcast Teams Up With Diet Coke For 'Because I Can' Campaign
Before Brunch Podcast Teams Up With Diet Coke For 'Because I Can' Campaign
BEFORE BRUNCH: Money and Worth - What Does It Mean To Want To Be Rich?!
BEFORE BRUNCH: Money and Worth - What Does It Mean To Want To Be Rich?!
21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years
Dublin

21 Photos That Prove Yesterday Was The Best Day In The City In Years
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
News

Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
9 Of The Best Ice Cold Treats To Get In Dublin During This Heatwave
Feature

9 Of The Best Ice Cold Treats To Get In Dublin During This Heatwave
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
Lifestyle

This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
News

An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night
Video

WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group