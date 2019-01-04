All The Best Movies On TV This Weekend
For the weekend that's in it
Being physically, mentally and financially broken after Christmas means the first weekend of the year is not easy.
It’s time to grab the duvets, cuddle up and watch a ton of movies. There are a crazy amount on over the weekend and I have gone and rounded up some of the best up for you.
Here are the ones to look out for over the weekend:
Friday
X - Men - The Last Stand - E4 - 9pm
The Hunger Games - Film 4 - 9pm
Titanic - TG4 - 9.05pm
Creed - RTE 1 - 9.35pm
Bad Neighbours 2 - RTE2 - 9.45pm
Mall Cop - Virgin Media 1 - 10pm
Pulp Fiction - Comedy Central - 10pm
Saturday
Home - RTE1 - 8.35
Mr Poppers Peguin - Virgin Media 1 - 3.40pm
Over The Hedge - TG4 - 4.25
Catch Me If You Can - BBC2 - 5.15pm
Fantastic Beast And Where To Find Them - UTV - 5.35
Big Momma’s House - Channel 4 - 8pm
Star Trek Into Darkness - Channel 4 - 8pm
Superman: Man of Steel - SkyOne - 9pm
Bad Boys - Dave - 9pm
Nightcrawler - RTE2 - 9.15pm
Rambo: First Blood - UTV - 10.50pm
Sunday
Tooth Fairy - E4 - 1pm
Shark Tale - Channel 4 - 2.30pm
Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit - Channel 4 - 4.20pm
Inception - RTE2 - 9pm
The Wizard of Oz - Virgin Media Two - 4.30pm
Titanic - E4 - 9pm
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan - Comedy Central - 9pm
Bridesmaids - UTV - 10pm
My top picks are Pulp Fiction, Fantastic Beasts, Catch Me If You Can and Creed but hey, different strokes and all that.
Enjoy the weekend folks and be well.
Comments