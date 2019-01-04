Entertainment

All The Best Movies On TV This Weekend

For the weekend that's in it

Being physically, mentally and financially broken after Christmas means the first weekend of the year is not easy.

It’s time to grab the duvets, cuddle up and watch a ton of movies. There are a crazy amount on over the weekend and I have gone and rounded up some of the best up for you.

Here are the ones to look out for over the weekend:

Friday

X - Men - The Last Stand - E4 - 9pm

The Hunger Games - Film 4 - 9pm

Titanic - TG4 - 9.05pm

Creed - RTE 1 - 9.35pm

Bad Neighbours 2 - RTE2 - 9.45pm

Mall Cop - Virgin Media 1 - 10pm

Pulp Fiction - Comedy Central - 10pm

Saturday

Home - RTE1 - 8.35

Mr Poppers Peguin - Virgin Media 1 - 3.40pm

Over The Hedge - TG4 - 4.25

Catch Me If You Can - BBC2 - 5.15pm

Fantastic Beast And Where To Find Them - UTV - 5.35

Big Momma’s House - Channel 4 - 8pm

Star Trek Into Darkness - Channel 4 - 8pm

Superman: Man of Steel - SkyOne - 9pm

Bad Boys - Dave - 9pm

Nightcrawler - RTE2 - 9.15pm

Rambo: First Blood - UTV - 10.50pm

Sunday

Tooth Fairy - E4 - 1pm

Shark Tale - Channel 4 - 2.30pm

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit - Channel 4 - 4.20pm

Inception - RTE2 - 9pm

The Wizard of Oz - Virgin Media Two - 4.30pm

Titanic - E4 - 9pm

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan - Comedy Central - 9pm

Bridesmaids - UTV - 10pm

My top picks are Pulp Fiction, Fantastic Beasts, Catch Me If You Can and Creed but hey, different strokes and all that.

Enjoy the weekend folks and be well.

