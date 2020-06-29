What's showing in the cinema this week as Ireland enters phase 3?

Movie theatres are among the businesses reopening this week and many will be wondering what's on in the cinema after three months of lockdown.

The release dates of a number of movies have been pushed back amid the global Covid-19 fight but Omniplex is one place where you'll be able to see what's on in the cinema this week.

Last week, Omniplex confirmed the news that seven of its cinemas will be reopening from Friday, July 3 and there's set to be some classic films to ease movie-goers back in.

Omniplex has listed a number of films that will be shown from this weekend including Joker, The Lego Movie, 1917, The Greatest Showman, The Conjuring and a whole lot more.

The Omniplex cinemas that will be reopening from Firday are in Cork, Rathmines, Limerick, Galway, Wexford and Arklow, along with the brand new D’LUXX cinema in Drogheda. You can check out the list of movies that will be shown in the clip below and nab your seat via this link.

We've got a blockbuster line up of movies this Friday as our reopening phase begins! 🎉



From Joker to Peter Rabbit, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Which will you see first? 🤩



Tickets on sale early next week! 💥 pic.twitter.com/5VewieCVXJ — Omniplex Cinemas (@omniplexcinema) June 27, 2020