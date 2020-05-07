You can take part in Ireland's biggest Tiger King quiz this weekend

Don't say it, don't say it, don't say it... Hey, all you cool cats and kittens (couldn't help myself).

You've watched the series, you've memorised Joe's most iconic lines ("I'll never financially recover from this"... works in a myriad of situations), and you've delved into the conspiracy theories behind the disappearance of Carole Baskin's former husband Don Lewis. In other words, you've done your research and now the time has come to put your knowledge to the test with Ireland's biggest Tiger King quiz this weekend.

Run by Cork quizmasters, Patrick Ahern and Colm Lougheed, they've already brought us a Father Ted quiz, a Star Wars quiz, a Harry Potter quiz and even the country's biggest online Friends quiz. So you could say they know what they're doing.

Ready to bring their patented mix of sarcasm and bromance to your living room once again, this week's Sunday night theme centres on the "murder, mayhem and madness" that is part and parcel of Joe Exotic's world. Expect costume changes, impressions and plenty of quotes peppered in for good measure.

Up to 5,000 teams can take part in the quiz, which is designed in such a way that makes it impossible to cheat - so best not even try.

The twosome has also been running free weekly charity quizzes over the past eight weeks, so far having raised over €16,000 for a number of very worthy causes.

How does one sign up? Grab your ticket and you'll be emailed out a unique URL to the Tiger King quiz before the event. Play solo or as a team, the choice is yours. Or if you're not so much 'in it to win it' as you are 'happy just to take part', you can do so by watching the free live stream and shouting the answers at the screen... no prizes for that though.

