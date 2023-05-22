An exclusive dining event with gin pairing is coming to Dublin next month

Brought to you by Glendalough Distillery

This exclusive dining event is not to be missed

Struggling to keep up with the Bank Holidays as they come thick and fast on the calendar? Struggle no more, we've got an event that you'll be sure to highlight in the diary. A one-of-a-kind dining experience with gin pairing from one of Ireland's most exciting distillers. Yes, you've heard of wine pairings- but this exclusive event gives gin the centre stage.

To celebrate the launch of their new elegant bottle, Glendalough Distillery is teaming up with the stunning Café en Seine to host FORAGED, an exclusive dining event on Friday 2 June.

For one night only, guests will be treated to a three-course meal that has been specially curated by Café en Seine's head chef Stephen Gibson [formerly of Pichet] and perfectly paired with gin cocktails designed by the connoisseurs of Glendalough Irish Gin. With a bespoke menu of seasonal foods, the finest, freshest cocktails and a buzzy setting, FORAGED makes for the perfect Friday evening in Dublin.

The menu will feature quality foraged ingredients sourced in Wicklow, and with each course, guests can indulge in a tailor-made Glendalough Irish Gin cocktail.

The details

Two sittings of this exclusive event are available, with one starting at 17.30 and a later sitting at 20.30. To avoid disappointment, book early. Tickets cost €58, and you can nab them right HERE.

As well as enjoying cocktails at FORAGED, Glendalough Irish Gin deserves its own spot in your drinks cabinet and brings the taste of the garden of Ireland home this summer.

Launched last month, the new gin bottle was inspired by this unique story of people and place. One of these people is Geraldine Kavanagh, a full-time forager based in Wicklow who hand-picks the botanicals that craft Glendalough Irish Gin.

Her work is so prevalent in their distillation process that the new bottles are partially inspired by her work. With the base of the bottle has an embossed woven pattern to represent the handmade woven basket Kavanagh uses when picking, with the actual botanicals picked, including sorrel, elderflower, and fir, decorated all over the bottle. In this sense, the new design pays a true homage to Glendalough, both visually, and in taste. Kavanagh is also meticulously sustainable, looking at each cutting before she takes it to make sure she doesn't cause unnecessary damage to the land that inspires and embodies the gin.

If you're interested in picking up one of these gorge bottles, which will look simply stunning in your drinks trolley, or even on your kitchen counter, you can find the new Glendalough Distillery Irish Gin in Supervalus, O'Briens, Tesco, Celtic Whiskey Shop, Carryout, Molloys, and all good independent off licences from today, April 20th. Each bottle retails for €44.

