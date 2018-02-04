Lifestyle Health and Fitness Explore Dublin

Nine Adrenaline Junkie-Proof Activities In Dublin You Need To Try

Gather all of your thrill-seeking mates

Dublin Rafting

If the most exciting thing that usually happens on your weekends is getting up to answer the door to a pizza delivery, then you need to get in touch with your wild side.

Dublin has so many exciting activities you can do, either with a group or friends or on your tod, that will spice up your free time in a big way.

From rushing through the waters of the River Liffey on a raft, to popping a wheelie in an off-road mud buggy, you're sure to find something that will appeal to your sense of adventure.

Here's the top things we are dying to do, that are all an hour or less from the city centre:

1. Skydiving

This is the ultimate extreme experience for anyone looking to live life to the max. 

Tandem Skydive with an experienced instructor from a minimum of 10,000ft, where you'll free-fall (this sounds scary as shit, yet so fun) at 200km/h for approximately 35 seconds.

Take the plunge with Irish Parachute Club.

Skydive

2. River Rafting

Rafting.ie offers rafting trips, starting just 20 miles from Dublin city centre. 

"Taking around 2.5 hours, you’ll follow the river through the beautiful Strawberry Beds, flowing downriver, navigating four weirs, and checking out the stunning wildlife, and discovering some intriguing history on the way."

Sounds absolutely delightful – just be prepared to get soaked.

Shutterstock 102918782

3. Tank Driving

Unleash your inner Rambo at Irish Military War Museum, with a tank driving experience in a British FV43t, which was built in 1962, and is still in service with various armies.

The virtually indestructible machine will crash through anything that gets in your way, as you drive around an obstacle course – the ultimate power trip.

Pf1 0553 1 1024X681

4. Mountain Biking

Hit up the biking.ie in the Wicklow hills for some of the best places for mountain biking in Ireland, with a perfect mix of wide forest paths and the more exciting single tracks for the daredevils.

Speed through stunning views of the Irish Sea and Powerscourt – just try not to fall off the bike!

Enduro1

5. Coasteering

What is coasteering? 

Well, it involves climbing, swimming, jumping, exploring and traversing the coastline, making it ideal for water-loving thrill seekers.

This is definitely a good choice for the summer months – jump into the sea from heights of up to 7m at with Bray Adventures.

Coasteering

6. Climbing and Abseiling

Can't decide what heart-pounding activity you want to do? 

Try a whole adventure day at Kippure Adventure Centre, where you can try an exciting high ropes course and test your mettle with some climbing and abseiling.

An afternoon on the Sky Trek and Zip Line will leave you buzzing with adrenaline. 

C700X420

7. Off-Road Buggy Racing

Experience high speeds, jumps and sliding action in these purpose built 'Rage Buggies'. Speed demons will LOVE this, as you race around a 1.5km track in fancy racing overalls.

You'll basically almost look like Lewis Hamilton. Almost.

01

8. Rock Climbing

For a real endurance test (and extreme fear if your hands suddenly slip and you're left dangling in your harness), you need to try rock climbing. 

The East Coast has loads of brilliant spots, from Dalkey Quarry to indoor at Trinity College.

Irish Day Tours

9. Ziplining

Swoop through the trees like Tarzan at a forest aerial trail zipline, with a challenging course high in the treetops. Scared of heights? Think of it as a way of facing your fears.

Zipit have an exciting course in Tibradden Pine Forest, with rope bridges, tightropes, cargo nets, climbing walls, zip lines, ladders and base jumps at max heights of 13m!

Zip It

Put all of these activities on your to-do list, and you won't be complaining of a boring weekend for a long, long time. Enjoy the thrills you wild adventurers.

Header image: Rafting.ie

