Discover Dublin: This Bar In The Mountains Has The BEST View Of The City

I’m a sucker for a good view point, all the better when I can see one with a pint on hand.

There’s some really cool places in the city to grab a pint, traditional Irish pubs with live music, gravity bars with a 360 degree view of the Dublin skyline and even by the canal.

If you’re looking to experience Dublin in a whole new light, it’s time to follow the blue light!

Say hello to The Blue Light Pub.

This Irish pub has one of the best views of the city you’ll ever come across.

Climb up the windy roads and into nature at the Dublin Mountains. Amongst the wilderness you’ll find a cute haven to refuel after a hike and watch the world go by.

The Blue Light Pub has been around for years, in fact it dates back to the 1800s and has stood strong on the hillside of the mountains ever since.

Situated in Barnacuille, which directly translates to top of the hill (very apt name) this is the ideal spot for a unique pint, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but inside you’ll find open fireplaces, cosy nooks and crannies to sink yourself into and live music sessions.

Of course, the real treat is the outdoor terrace.

If you’re lucky enough to nab a seat here, you’ll never want to leave it. Whether it’s a sunny day or a sunset at night, this is the best seat in the house.

They also serve a deadly pint of the black stuff, which is all the sweeter.

This place truly is a hidden gem, and I don’t use that phrase lightly.

Whenever I think of a pub in the mountains, I immediately think of Johnnie Fox’s, so it’s nice to now have another option with a different, more urban view of the city.

It really is an Instagrammer’s dream.

Cheers to that!

Header image: @bluelightpubdublin

READ MORE: One Of Dubin’s Cutest Cafés Has Just Moved To A New Stunning Location