Whenever you look up fun things to do, places to eat and activities to try in Dublin, they all usually centre around the same few areas in the city centre.

Well, I’ve decided to dissect Dublin bit by bit over the coming weeks, giving you the inside scoop to every single postcode, including those quiet leafy suburbs.

I’ve decided to start with my own – Dublin 14.

I’m currently renting in Churchtown – I’ve been here for two years and I adore everything about it. Before moving to my house I had lived in several different areas in Dublin and this is by far my favourite.

My landlord is now selling and I’m devastated to be leaving it, so I guess this is my love letter and homage to the place I’ve been fortunate enough to call home for the last while.

(Well, that took a grim turn… let’s get back into it!)

Here are Dublin 14’s best bits:

Breakfast: Union Café Churchtown

My Sunday hangover cure always involves a trip to Union Café on Churchtown Road Upper.

The venue is slick but the food is pretty average; even still, it’s a handy spot and you always know what you’re going to get. They do a mean Cuban iced coffee and whopper juices, they’re usually what I come for.

The staff are super sound and service is pretty quick – it’s ideal for a stress-free brekkie.

Brunch: The 105 Café Clonskeagh

The 105 is by far my favourite pllace to go for brunch.

This darling venue can be found in Clonskeagh and on the weekends it’s always bustling with foodies. Their dishes are seriously good – I’ve literally never been disappointed with a meal here.

Such a spot for the summer as you can sit outside while you tuck into your French toast.

Lunch: Airfield Estate Dundrum

Airfield Estate (and its restaurant, Overends Kitchen) is a real oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The bright, almost Scandinavian-style restaurant, is all glass and pine wood and overlooks a pond.

The Overends Kitchen uses produce straight from the farm at its doorstep, meaning fresh and creative food.

Their ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, with milk, meat, fruit, veg and eggs coming from Airfield and nearby producers, and the menu is rustic and comforting yet modern and light.

Dinner: Hx46 Goatstown

This pan-Asian casual eatery is an old reliable.

HX46 is an unsung hero in South Dublin.

You know you’re going to get 8/10 food every time you go there. You also know you’ll get top class service that produces food quickly and takes it away just as fast once you’re done.

It’s cheap (just over €40 for everything), it’s quick, it’s tasty and you can guarantee you’ll step foot inside it at least once a month.

Coffee Fix: Thru The Green Dundrum

There’s no where else I’ll go for my coffee fix.

Thru The Green is a dotey drive-through coffee cart that is ideal for your caffiene fix on the go. I often call in when I’m dashing about from one place to the next and I need a pick me up.

Gr8 vibes, gr9 coffee.

View this post on Instagram She’s a beauty. 😍😍 @originalcoffeehunter A post shared by Thru The Green (@thruthegreencoffeeco) on May 7, 2018 at 5:35am PDT

Drink In: Candlelight Bar Dundrum

Candlelight Bar is located above Siam Thai in Dundrum Town Centre. It’s a piano bar that serves up some of the most unique, eye-catching and photogenic cocktails I’ve ever seen. Because it’s so close to my gaff, there’s no need to stress about taxis or catching the last Luas, which is key.

Candlelight bar is a cocktail experience, to say the least. Every single drink is ridiculously creative and I’m obsessed with the presentation.

From gin baths with a rubber duck to a steel top hat with a single plum floating in it, you’ll be left gobsmacked every time a cocktail is put in front of you here. One of the funkiest and quirkiest inventions of theirs is their take on a smoked old fashioned.

Amenities: Dundrum Town Centre, Obvs.

Shop till you drop, head to the pictures and indulge in a plethora of fine foodie joints.

Dundrum has everything you could need under one roof and the upcoming plans have me more excited than ever.

The ideal spot for a rainy day in Dublin 14.

Exercise: Pound Fitness Dundrum

Described as a “cardio jam session”, this workout is inspired by the energising and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums.

The sticks used are known as Ripstix and they are lightly weighted to help you burn calories and tone up while rocking out to your favourite tunes. The perfect workout for any music-lover.

Flyefit Dundrum

I have a roaming pass to Flyefit and even though my office is in Ranelagh, I always find myself going to the Dundrum branch after work – it’s so much more spacious and a lot less manic.

Parks: River Dodder Park, Windy Arbour

The Windy Arbour park is such a spot for a sunny day. Located beside the Dodder River you can walk along it or up through the green hills to a large kids playground.

This was the funnest place on earth during the big snow last March.

Date Night: The Bottle Tower

The Bottle Tower is my local and I have to say, I love it there.

Inside, it’s super chill. They often screen the matches, there’s a rake of board games and there’s so many little nooks to cosy up in if you’re on a date.

They serve a varied menu as well as cheeseboards and dessert and of course, infinite glasses of gin and whiskey.

USP: The Leafy Suburbs With Everything You Need

Dublin 14 has a really safe, residential feel to it but it still has incredible amenities like Dundrum Town Centre and various gyms. You wouldn’t ever have to go into the city if you didn’t want to but it’s also so easy to get to via the Luas – hello handy commute to work in the mornings!

It’s easy to see why this is my favourite place to live in Dubin!