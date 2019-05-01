Munchin Dublin: This Rustic Café Hidden Away In The Dublin Mountains Is Too Fab
There’s something so special about Dublin. We’ve got the beach, mountains, forests, a bustling city, lefy suburbs – it’s got a little bit of everything.
Living in the city however, it can be easy to stay there. There’s great places to eat, new things to see daily, new things to try. Thing is the quieter areas outside of the city have so much to offer.
The Dublin Mountains is a serious spot, there’s so many walks, amazing views and fresh air of course. Lately, I came across the cutest Irish craft café, petting farm, woodwork shop & school, tucked away down a country road in Tibradden.
Say hello to The Hazel House!
This cute and cosy venue has a lot to offer.
There’s workshops, live music, loads of nooks and crannies to explore and the best part – it’s in the wilderness so it’s so calm and quite.
They serve up a delicious lunch menu along with an Afternoon Tea option.
Afternoon Tea costs €20 and comes with a glass of prosecco (key) and if you’re really feeling adventurous, you can order it to be served on top of Tibradden Mountain.
And just take a look at their decadent lunch offerings:
Along with delicious food, they have some friendly animals on site including Edwina the donkey, Hairy Mary the Shetland pony, Bert the sheep, Ernie the goat.
This place is literally the dream for afternoons when you just want to get away from everything and chill.
Weekend plans – sorted.
