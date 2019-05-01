د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

Munchin Dublin: This Rustic Café Hidden Away In The Dublin Mountains Is Too Fab

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

 

There’s something so special about Dublin. We’ve got the beach, mountains, forests, a bustling city, lefy suburbs – it’s got a little bit of everything.

Living in the city however, it can be easy to stay there. There’s great places to eat, new things to see daily, new things to try. Thing is the quieter areas outside of the city have so much to offer.

The Dublin Mountains is a serious spot, there’s so many walks, amazing views and fresh air of course. Lately, I came across the cutest Irish craft café, petting farm, woodwork shop & school, tucked away down a country road in Tibradden.

Say hello to The Hazel House!

This cute and cosy venue has a lot to offer.

There’s workshops, live music, loads of nooks and crannies to explore and the best part – it’s in the wilderness so it’s so calm and quite.

They serve up a delicious lunch menu along with an Afternoon Tea option.

Afternoon Tea costs €20 and comes with a glass of prosecco (key) and if you’re really feeling adventurous, you can order it to be served on top of Tibradden Mountain.

Screen Shot 2018 09 19 At 14 30 41

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruàn ???? (@roo.awn) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fiona Hollowed (@fhollowed) on

 

And just take a look at their decadent lunch offerings:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Hazel House (@thehazelhouse) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Hazel House (@thehazelhouse) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara Herbert ???????? (@herbie_87) on

 

Along with delicious food, they have some friendly animals on site including Edwina the donkey, Hairy Mary the Shetland pony, Bert the sheep, Ernie the goat.

This place is literally the dream for afternoons when you just want to get away from everything and chill.

Weekend plans – sorted.

Header image: @thehazelhouseie

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK