6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin

A little inspiration for next weekend's adventure...

Planning going on an adventure in the wild next weekend? Then let us help!

There are plenty of natural sights within a stone's throw of Dublin city, so we thought we'd pick a few of our faves for you to discover in your downtime.

Is there anyplace below that you've yet to visit?  

1. Velvet Strand, Portmarnock, Dublin

While it's less than half an hour away from the city on the DART, this beach manages to feel a million miles away from all the hustle and bustle.

Precisely what you want at the weekend.

2. Lough Tay, Wicklow

This gorgeous body of water is nestled among the Wicklow Mountains. Since it has dark peaty waters and is crowned with a beach of white sand giving it an appearance of a giant pint, it's no wonder how it's also referred to as Guinness Lake. 

Lough Tay

3. Killiney Hill, Dalkey, Dublin

Get your heart going by scaling this hill overlooking Dalkey, a trek that's rewarded with spectacular coastal views and a close-up look at the iconic Obelisk at its peak. 

Killiney Hill

4. The Great Sugar Loaf, Wicklow

Now before you get your hopes up, this is actually a mountain. Still, it's a good one to spend your day trying to climb.

The Great Sugar Loaf

5. Tibradden Wood, Dublin

Located between between the Cruagh and Kilmashogue Mountains, this forest is bursting with plants and animal life, such as Sika deer, foxes and badgers. History buffs can also expect to see an ancient cairn and kist burial site at the highest point of Tibradeen.

Tibradden

6. Powerscourt Waterfall, Wicklow

If you're looking for a romantic day out, an adventure to one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the whole country is not a bad option at all.

Powerscourt Waterfall

