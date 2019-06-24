Outdoorsy? Here’s Seven Deadly Date Ideas In Dublin For Those Who Like Adventure
So you’re looking for a date idea with a little more pzazz than your standard few pints at a bar.
The weather is that bit warmer, the long stretch has most definitely arrived in the evenings and you want to get some air in those lungs of yours. Why not plan your next date to have a little more adventure?
There are some really cool outdoor activities in Dublin, ideal for a date night with a difference.
Time to get physical…
1. Wakeboarding – Grand Canal Dock
Wakeboarding is kind of like skateboarding on water.
You hold on to a cable attached to a boat and you’ll be brought through obstacles along the docks. A class lasts for 30 minutes and it’s mighty craic.
When you’re all done you can chill on the docks together and watch the sunset, how romantic.
2. Rent A Tandem Bike – Phoenix Park
Phoenix Park is one of the best places in the city for a bike ride. It’s bleedin’ massive and there’s lots of gorge spots to chill.
A tandem bike makes the experience that little more special as you have to work together. It’s actually harder than it looks and it’s great bants.
Why not bring a picnic along and have a little cuddle while watching the deer prance around the fields?
IDEAL.
3. Kayak With Seals – Dalkey
Seals are the dogs of the sea and I’m beyond obsessed with them, they’re so floppy.
You can KAYAK WITH SEA DOGS (seals) in Dalkey and I genuinely cannot think of a better date idea tbh.
Let your date know they’re the one OAR you… That was terrible, I’m sorry.
4. Paddle Boards – Dun Laoghaire
Stand-up paddles are the newest water sports trend and it’s actually a really fun activity to do.
If you have lousy balance it’s even funnier and your date can rescue you when you tumble off your board – Damsel in destress vibes, aye?
5. Rock Climbing – Dalkey Quarry
Time to challenge yourself.
Just make sure your date isn’t afraid of heights.
6. Ride On Horseback – Dublin Mountains
Ride through the Dublin Mountains on your very own horse, see stunning, scenic views (your date is the best view though obvs) and if you’re in a group of ten or more, enjoy a glass of bubbly.
This is the dream tbh.
7. Go Skiing – Kilternan
Yes, you can actually go skiing in Ireland and in summer.
There’s an artificial slope in Kilternan that provides endless hours of fun.
Date goals.
Header Image: @go.bigstyle @korneeva_mary_photography