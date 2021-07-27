You can now go plant shopping, grab a coffee and find the perfect vintage outfit all under one roof

It probably won't surprise you to hear this place is in Stoneybatter.

It's the cool girl of Dublin suburbs, after all. The one who ferments her own kombucha and listened to vinyls before they were a thing. All of this makes it the perfect home for The Little Cactus, which just popped up on Prussia Street last week. If you've been looking to transform your home and your wardrobe into the Pinterest board of your dreams, I'd recommend hitting them up.

Pouring Bailies speciality coffee, serving up delish sambos from Greenville Deli and boasting a regularly updated stock of plants and beautiful vintage clothes, The Little Cactus is really somewhere you could get lost in on your afternoon off. It's worth paying a visit even if just to get a snap of the extremely aesthetically pleasing succulent display.

We feel this place won't be long gaining a cult following - as we know plants, vintage clothes and coffee have each individually saved us in ways we didn't know a person could be saved over the past year or so. They're open 8-5 Wednesday - Friday and 9-5 on Saturday and Sunday, so get planning your gram-worthy trip now!

Header image via Instagram/The Little Cactus Dublin

READ NEXT: Three iconic 80s groups have announced a shared concert night in Dublin