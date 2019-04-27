Here Are The Top LEWKS From The VIP Style Awards Last Night
The annual VIP Style Awards took place last night in The Marker Hotel with over 240 guests in attendance.
Waking up this windy Saturday morning I’m sure you’d love nothing more than to curl up in your dressing-gown with a cuppa and scroll through some of the best LEWKS on the red-carpet last night.
I heavily debated whether or not to put this list together as style is completely subjective but then I though hey, it’s the weekend – give the people what they want.
TV, radio, fashion and influencer stars gathered some looking stun some not so much.
Here are my top ranking picks from the event:
Bonnie Ryan
Doireann Garrihy
Joanna Cooper
Rosie Connolly
James Kavanagh
Kathryn Thomas
Stephen Byrne
Sarah Morrissey
Roz Purcell
James Patrice
Holly Carpenter
You should see me in a crooowwwwnnn 🤭👑💅🏽 I was going to wear something really simple and understated for tonight, then I thought… F*ck it!😂🦄 oh @eamonnmcgilldesign has killed it with his looks this year!!! ❤️ it’s such a fun night! ✨ so glad to be here with my best friend! The style this year is INSANE! Irish women know how to dress 😍 #vipstyleawards #channelingRiRi
Tara Stewart
Who was your favourite?