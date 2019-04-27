Here Are The Top LEWKS From The VIP Style Awards Last Night

د . إAEDSRر . س

The annual VIP Style Awards took place last night in The Marker Hotel with over 240 guests in attendance.

Waking up this windy Saturday morning I’m sure you’d love nothing more than to curl up in your dressing-gown with a cuppa and scroll through some of the best LEWKS on the red-carpet last night.

I heavily debated whether or not to put this list together as style is completely subjective but then I though hey, it’s the weekend – give the people what they want.

TV, radio, fashion and influencer stars gathered some looking stun some not so much.

Here are my top ranking picks from the event:

Bonnie Ryan

VIP STYLE AWARDS 🌸

Doireann Garrihy

I dzid it. I wore a dzress! #PMVIPStyleAwards ✨

Joanna Cooper

Rosie Connolly

James Kavanagh

Kathryn Thomas

Stephen Byrne

Sarah Morrissey

Roz Purcell

James Patrice

Howaya Nuala! #PMVIPStyleAwards

Holly Carpenter

Tara Stewart

Who was your favourite?

