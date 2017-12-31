11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week

'Feel bad for ppl sent up to order round of craft beers: "Hi, can I have a Furious Fisting, a Galway Rent Boy and a half a Demented Witch Bastard"'

It's that time of the week again.

The time where we share the very best of Irish Twitter on our social platform to show off what a gas bunch you all are.

G'wan you!

This week is no different, you guys have killed it once more. Just see for yourself...



1.

Seeing how excited my mam gets when we fast forward through the ad breaks in a recorded tv show reminds me of the wonders we all take for granted shame on us all — Jo Linehan (@jo_linehan) December 27, 2017

2.

ohmygod i just found all 14 chapters of my one direction fanfic i wrote in 2011 — away úna manger (@unaharty) December 27, 2017

3.

Feel bad for ppl sent up to order round of craft beers: "Hi, can I have a Furious Fisting, a Galway Rent Boy and a half a Demented Witch Bastard" #PubLife — Joe O'Shea (@josefoshea) December 29, 2017

4.

Every time I see Say Yes to the Dress I remember Caoimhe going “Say Yeowzers to the Trousers” — Jessnuts Roasting on an Open Fire (@bewkhewker) December 29, 2017

5.

Akon after deciding that the words he's going to use to describe this girl without being disrespectful are 'you's a sexy bitch' pic.twitter.com/wIyCCOU7ng — Stacy (@SilverStGroud) December 28, 2017

6.

are you on fetlife? did ya have a nice christmas? pic.twitter.com/e6bO9bPCzo — meezy (@megative) December 28, 2017

7.

Luke Skywalker: I came to this island to DIE!!

Me: yerrrr go on Ireland — Conor Nolan (@conomolan) December 26, 2017

8.

Lads, ye can have road rage or antlers on your car.



You can’t have both. — Aifric O'Connell (@aifricoconnell) December 22, 2017

9.

marty morrissey and niall horan look like two lads in wrights celebrating their results on junior night pic.twitter.com/ZtLDq2Relu — john (@Scarlet4UrMa) December 21, 2017

10.

me: have you ever been to dublin before?



an alien, sweating: pic.twitter.com/LPYyFCVKFi — Mistletoe and wine mom (@DylanTeeBH) April 4, 2017

11.

Sean Kingston in the Wright Venue has been POSTPONED. I have taken to the bed. Please do not wake me until this nightmare is over! — Rheanna (@RHEmix_) December 27, 2017

Top notch stuff, all 'round. Happy New Year, folks!

READ NEXT: The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day