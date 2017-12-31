Feature

11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week

'Feel bad for ppl sent up to order round of craft beers: "Hi, can I have a Furious Fisting, a Galway Rent Boy and a half a Demented Witch Bastard"'

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 At 10 53 31

It's that time of the week again.

The time where we share the very best of Irish Twitter on our social platform to show off what a gas bunch you all are. 

G'wan you!

This week is no different, you guys have killed it once more. Just see for yourself...

1. 

2.

3. 

4.

5. 

6. 

7. 

8. 

9. 

10.

11. 

Top notch stuff, all 'round. Happy New Year, folks!

READ NEXT: The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day

Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
6 Things To Do On NYE In Dublin If You Don't Know Many People
6 Things To Do On NYE In Dublin If You Don't Know Many People
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
7 Ridiculously Gorgeous Cocktails To Order Tonight On New Year's Eve
23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd
23 Things We Wore As Teenagers That Were Completely Absurd
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
These Are The 11 Most Reliable Dublin Restaurants Where You'll Always Have An Amazing Meal
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Here Are Two Essentials For Beating That Horrible Bloating Feeling Over The Christmas Period
Here Are Two Essentials For Beating That Horrible Bloating Feeling Over The Christmas Period
Five Perfect Things To Do Indoors This Evening While It's FREEZING Outside
Five Perfect Things To Do Indoors This Evening While It's FREEZING Outside
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
Seven Life-Saving Places To Get Your Boozy Hangover Cure In Dublin
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
The Top 10 Cosiest Pubs In Dublin For A Winter's Evening
14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
Feature

11 Of The Very Best Irish Tweets Of The Week
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc
News

ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc
PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend
News

PIC: A Garda Was Called Out To An Incident Involving A Swan In Dublin This Weekend

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
News

A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin