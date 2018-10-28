11 Things You'll Recognise If You Grew Up In A Hippy Household

'All you need is a good tonic'

Nowadays, I wouldn't necessarily label my parents as hippies.

But as a child they were undoubtedly alternative, and filled with what I now recognise as notions.

In my teens I began to realise that a smell I had associated with our summer holidays was in fact marijuana. And that my parents were absolute legends.

They were part of a wide network of friends who didn't baptise their children and sent them to Educate Togethers, they were anti-television, hung out in caravans and put lentils in things that didn't need lentils.

If, like me, you now realise that this all made you into the great human being you are today, then you'll definitely recognise the following.

1. A tonic could cure everything, ever

We rarely went to the doctor as children as antibiotics were frowned upon in our household.

Our mother was convinced that all you ever needed was a 'good tonic'.

2. Tiger balm

Was my mother's answer to every injury ever.

Burns, paper cuts, wasp, jellyfish and nettle stings, infected nose piercings, mosquito bites and acne – tiger balm could cure it all

3. No television

I was so mortified about not having a telly growing up that I used to lie to my mates and tell them we didn't bother with one because Sky wouldn't work as we lived right beside an airport.

In reality my parents were so against the idea that they banned the words 'television' and 'TV' from our house.

Movies were to be enjoyed in the cinema, they said.

4. Lots of books

Our Saturday outings always involved a stop at the local book store, where they would let us switch the books we'd bought the weekend before, and read, for new ones.



It was actually so exciting, I'm not gonna lie. Peak of the week right there.

We once had to check in an extra bag that was filled to the brim with books when we were going on holidays.

5. No Nintendo or Playstation

But plennnnttyyy of fresh air.

We were never allowed any of that electronic shite. And all I ever wanted a baby pink Nintendo DS – the dream.

However, we secretly played playstation in our childminders for months, before our parents found out and were convinced we'd been corrupted beyond repair.

6. Caravans

No, not fancy mobile homes. Actual caravans. On wheels

We'd take ours around Europe every summer. How alt.

7. Gifts were usually secondhand

And previously belonged to your sister.

But you never minded because that was what made it something you wanted in the first place.

10. The ocean was your second home

I was a water baby.

And probably spent as much time in the water as I did on land growing up.

11. All veg was home-grown

Or HAD to be organic. No two ways about it.

And there was never an artificial, canned, frozen or overly-processed food item in the house.

I didn't even try fast food for the first time until I was 15. And have been hooked ever since.

Namaste.

