12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down

Gone but not forgotten

With Dublin being such a vibrant and ever-changing city as it is, we've had to say goodbye to some much-beloved nightclubs and bars over the years.

Places where we spent almost every weekend and learned how to pre-drink properly, these clubs and pubs will hold a special place in our hearts forever.

The interior may be different, the sign may be taken down and the name may be changed, but we'll always remember them in their heyday. 

1. Bondi Beach Club

The favourite go-to spot for male teens with bleached tips and girls orange with fake tan. With its actual beach interior and legendary foam parties, this one is missed.

2. Tripod

This monster of a club sadly left the Dublin scene in 2012, and to be honest, we haven't been right for it since. 

3. Palace 

Even though it only closed its door a few weeks ago, this was a 20-year-old institution on Camden Street. Never have I experienced overcrowding like I have in this club.

4. Dandelion

This was once the home of all the Irish *celebs*. Oh, how the glory days are missed, eh?

5. Grafton Lounge

Now the Lemon & Duke, it's a far cry from the purple-hued dance hubub we once knew.

6. West

Which was then called Heaven, and then Light and is now Wetherspoons. It's had a long life and seen the likes of Gaz from Geordie Shore cross its threshold.

7. Buck Whaleys

If only the walls could talk in here, everyone and their mother has been to Buck Whaleys at one stage or another. 

It was a hot spot for college balls and 21sts and you'd spend the night searching for your friends amongst all the many dance floors.

8. Twisted Pepper

What is now Wig Wam on Abbey Street, was once home to some of the best intimate gigs around, and club nights. 

9. Play

This was a staple on D'Olier Street with its cheap drinks and huge dance floor, and many a drunken night was spent here.*

*not speaking from experience

10. Crawdaddy

It had a long stretch of over 10 years of offering almost three different nights from the three different rooms in the club.

11. Tramco

With its controversial past and "unique" ways to draw people in - remember the free drinks in exchange for your knickers? - Tramco closed their doors, to the misery of many.

12. The Olympic Ballroom

Home to some of the best dance music around at the time, I think the video below speaks for itself. 

Clodagh McMeel

Written By

Clodagh McMeel

Just trying to get through life petting as many cats as possible.

