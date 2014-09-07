12 Dublin Nightclubs We All Went To That Are Now Sadly Closed Down

With Dublin being such a vibrant and ever-changing city as it is, we've had to say goodbye to some much-beloved nightclubs and bars over the years.

Places where we spent almost every weekend and learned how to pre-drink properly, these clubs and pubs will hold a special place in our hearts forever.

The interior may be different, the sign may be taken down and the name may be changed, but we'll always remember them in their heyday.

1. Bondi Beach Club

The favourite go-to spot for male teens with bleached tips and girls orange with fake tan. With its actual beach interior and legendary foam parties, this one is missed.

2. Tripod

This monster of a club sadly left the Dublin scene in 2012, and to be honest, we haven't been right for it since.

Going to see @TinieTempah Tonight in tripod Dublin . Here comes an epic night — Dexy (@Dexyofficia) March 3, 2011

3. Palace

Even though it only closed its door a few weeks ago, this was a 20-year-old institution on Camden Street. Never have I experienced overcrowding like I have in this club.

A post shared by Just Live With Passion (@mmaixe_mlleir) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

4. Dandelion

This was once the home of all the Irish *celebs*. Oh, how the glory days are missed, eh?

A post shared by Olivia Maiara (@oliviamaiara) on Aug 9, 2015 at 12:39pm PDT

5. Grafton Lounge

Now the Lemon & Duke, it's a far cry from the purple-hued dance hubub we once knew.

A post shared by Acauan Malta (@acauangm) on Sep 7, 2014 at 1:55am PDT

6. West

Which was then called Heaven, and then Light and is now Wetherspoons. It's had a long life and seen the likes of Gaz from Geordie Shore cross its threshold.

@GazGShore Are Yous Ever Going To Come To Junior Light In Blanch Because Yous Went The Adult Light Night Club LAST Night ?? — amy troy (@amytroy1) October 21, 2012

7. Buck Whaleys

If only the walls could talk in here, everyone and their mother has been to Buck Whaleys at one stage or another.

It was a hot spot for college balls and 21sts and you'd spend the night searching for your friends amongst all the many dance floors.

A post shared by Laura B (@labren_naan) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

8. Twisted Pepper

What is now Wig Wam on Abbey Street, was once home to some of the best intimate gigs around, and club nights.

A post shared by Louis Scully (@papaloudj) on May 12, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

9. Play

This was a staple on D'Olier Street with its cheap drinks and huge dance floor, and many a drunken night was spent here.*

*not speaking from experience

A post shared by Maria Marselina (@mariamarselina) on Oct 5, 2014 at 2:59am PDT

10. Crawdaddy

It had a long stretch of over 10 years of offering almost three different nights from the three different rooms in the club.

11. Tramco

With its controversial past and "unique" ways to draw people in - remember the free drinks in exchange for your knickers? - Tramco closed their doors, to the misery of many.

Going out tonight!! Helloo tramco

 — Dara Murphy (@daramurphy93) December 3, 2011

12. The Olympic Ballroom

Home to some of the best dance music around at the time, I think the video below speaks for itself.

