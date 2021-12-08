26 Dublin restaurants with outdoor seating areas (that you won't freeze in)

Dining outdoors has become the new norm these days, however much as people would like to continue supporting local businesses - the fine Irish weather is often not the best ally.

Many restaurants have changed with the times and there are countless Dublin spots that have heated outdoor seating.

Here are 26 places to try out if you haven't already:

The Lock Keeper

Located right next to Ashtown train station on the Maynooth line, this place has quite a big outdoor seating area - with both umbrellas and heaters. The team have kept the outdoor area going right through the Winter months.

Eathos

A cafe, eatery and patisserie, Eathos has two Dublin venues - both on Baggot Street and both with heated outdoor seating. Get the pancakes and you'll feel warmer in no time.

Lucky's

A Dublin 8 institution at this point, Lucky's have space for outdoor punters in the front and the back (which has heaters FYI). Lucky duck customers with a booking can enjoy a pint and some quality pizza from Coke Lane Pizza.

Kimchi Hophouse

The oldest Korean restaurant in Dublin, this place serves up any number of traditional Korean and Japanese dishes. Not only is their food delish, but they also have a gorgeous outdoor beer garden too.

Circa

A Michelin guide restaurant in Terenure, Circa was created through a love of food, local ingredients and a quality dining experience. You can also admire the work from Subset on one of the walls, while you are sitting in the covered and heated terrace.

Glas

This veggie/vegan powerhouse have been serving customers out the front of their Chatham street restaurant for a couple of months now. It's a cosy, warm and all-importantly a covered outdoor area which is key at this time of year.

Suesey Street

Featuring both a retractable roof and outdoor heaters, the terrace at Suesey Street is well-equipped for all kinds of weather. In the last couple of weeks the team have also added in some faux fur blankets and lit the rectangular fire to up the temperature.

Strawberry Hall

The team at Strawberry Hall have transitioned nicely from Summer into Winter. They have now fully embraced the Holidays by using every single Christmas decoration in the county of Dublin to decorate their pub and their outdoor tent.

King Sitric

One for seafood lovers, King Sitric in Howth has you covered with everything from crab claws to prawn scampi, calamari, oysters, smoked salmon and the always reliable fish and chips. Sit in one of Dublin's most iconic outdoor seats while you can, as King Sitric is set to close in the beginning of 2022.

Chez Max

You may not know the name but you'll definitely recognise Chez Max for its dotey red-checkered tablecloths. Request a spot by the door, or in the centre of the marquee to maximise the heaters.

L'Gueuleton

The terrace out the front has been operating since pre-panny times. Customers can book in to eat underneath those iconic red and white striped awnings for midweek lunch, dinner or weekend brunch.

Fade Street Social

A stones throw from l'Gueuleton, Fade Street Social have both an outdoor terrace and a rooftop garden.

Drury Buildings

Another L'Gueuleton neighborino, Drury Buildings has one of the city's stylish outdoor spaces. The space out the back is extremely well presented (giving off strong Brooklyn vibez) and with the double level aspect there's plenty of room.

The Bernard Shaw

The team at The Bernard Shaw have a lot of space to work with, they still have their outdoor areas open. Customers have a variety of foods to choose from between Nice Burger, Órale and Janet's. Heating can depend on where you are seated so wrap up warm just in case!

Daphne’s

Just beside the centre of Rialto is Daphne’s, a spot that has plenty of outdoor seating. There's plenty of heaters and blankets to keep customers well sheltered from the elements.

Nightmarket

A traditional Thai restaurant focusing on the rustic food of Chiang Mai, Nightmarket is the closest most of us will get to Thailand this year. The team's side terrace is still open for bookings, the spot is a great little cylindrical tiled spot to the right of the restaurant.

The Roof Garden

Found on the top floor of the Fitzsimons Hotel in Temple Bar is kitted out with colourful picnic benches, hanging fairy lights and overhead heaters too.

Asador

Well-known for their meat/seafood offerings, Asador has also come to be revered for their beaut heated outdoor terrace.

Riba

A tried and tested Italian spot out in Stillorgan, Riba has extended their opening hours to accommodate guests on their heated outdoor terrace. Pasta and tiramisu for the win.

Bonobo

Cocktails, beers, Neighbourhood wine and savage pizzas, Bonobos have a lot to offer. The team still have their outdoor area open, with plenty of heaters on hand to warm up the Dublin 7 spot.

Balfes

Running on a walk-in basis, the Balfes terrace is still open for business. Or if you fancy making a night of it, they're also offering an overnight package that includes breakfast and dinner for two.

Camden Bites and Brews

This restaurant has a great atmosphere and an unreal beer garden that's completely covered!

The Chophouse

This gastro pub serves yummy burgers all under shelter in their outdoor seating area.

Hang Dai

One of the city's most beloved spots, still has their outdoor area open for business. Dubbed "The Gold Bar Terrace" you can opt for some seriously progressive food and drink options.

Bobby's Wine Bar

Located in the basement of one of Baggot Street's Georgian mansions, Bobby's wine bar has a large outdoor area that's well covered, and has some solid small plate options.

777

The award for the most inventive outdoor area in the city has to go to 777. Nestled under a carpark ramp the spot has been kitted out with jazzy lights, covering and heaters. The Mexican is always a safe bet when you are looking for a fun dinner location, just make sure to book!

If all else fails, multiple layers and a hot water bottle will help keep the cold at bay. Alternatively, you could also opt for a takeaway if you'd prefer to show your support but from a distance.

Header image via Instagram/ Suesey Street