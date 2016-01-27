Feature

Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This

The waves are calling...

Howth Sunny

The weather's gorgeous and you don't wanna be cooped up inside, so head for a walk! And there's no better place for a glorious weekend stroll then by the sea.

With that in mind, we've put together a nice little list of seaside walking spots in and around Dublin that are just spectacular.

Just have a look below and you'll be convinced...

1. Portmarnock to Malahide

More info here.

A post shared by Mark O'Connor (@markobeuno) on

2. Red Island, Skerries

More info here.

A post shared by Magdalena (@farmingmagdalena) on

3. The Great South Wall walk

More info here.

Great South Wall

4. Bray to Greystones cliff walk

More info here.

Bray

5. Howth Head cliff walk

More info here.




Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

