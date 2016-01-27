Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This

The waves are calling...

The weather's gorgeous and you don't wanna be cooped up inside, so head for a walk! And there's no better place for a glorious weekend stroll then by the sea.

With that in mind, we've put together a nice little list of seaside walking spots in and around Dublin that are just spectacular.

Just have a look below and you'll be convinced...

1. Portmarnock to Malahide

2. Red Island, Skerries

3. The Great South Wall walk

4. Bray to Greystones cliff walk

5. Howth Head cliff walk

