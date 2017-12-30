6 Things To Do On NYE In Dublin If You Don't Know Many People

Whether you've just moved up to the big shmoke or you're travelling around the country and end up in Dublin for New Years Eve this year, it can be a little bit daunting to make plans when the only person you've spoken to is the lad who made you an eggnog latte in Starbucks the other morning.

Don't worry - you're not the only one.

And for that exact reason, we've compiled a list of some of the best events to head along to in the city this NYE, where you won't necessarily need to be accompanied with a huge group of friends.

1. Countdown Concert at Custom House

If you're looking for great entertainment, a brilliant NYE atmosphere, and a general deadly night in the city, this is the one for you.

Head down to the 3 Countdown Concert that kicks off at 8:00pm on the 31st right outside Custom House, and soak up the festive atmosphere as you watch some of Ireland's best musicians perform.

Kodaline, Keywest and Hudson Taylor will all be performing on the night, and tickets are selling for €45.05.

2. Dublin City Pub Crawl

When you're not familiar with the city, it can be hard to find the best spots to have a drink (or three) on NYE.

This pub crawl will be your best bet for getting around the best pubs and clubs of Dublin on the night, and will ensure that you get into each of the chosen venues - because there's nothing worst than being stranded outside a club on NYE when it's absolutely freezing.

You can buy a ticket for €35, which gets you a pint, two shots, a glass of bubbly at midnight, entry into all of the chosen venues, and more.

3. Christmas Pantomime

Whether you're still recovering from the post-Christmas fear, or if you just simply don't want to drink on NYE this year, heading to one of the city's pantomimes can be a great way to soak up the last of the Christmas atmosphere.

From Rapunzel in the Gaiety Theatre to Polly & The Beanstalk in the Olympia, there is no shortage of entertainment for people wanting to do something a little more chilled-out on NYE in Dublin.

4. Masquerade Ball at The Hampton Hotel

If you're feeling like going all out on NYE this year, the Masquerade Ball could be a great shout for you.

Head along to the Hampton Hotel in Dublin 4 to ring in the new year for just €30. Your ticket will get you a couple of glasses of prosecco, a shot and some food too.

You could also leave the party €100 richer, because there's a prize for the best mask on the night.

5. 5km Charity Run

We know that this might not appeal to everyone after a heavy few days on the sauce, but it might just help you get over the post-Christmas slump - plus, it's for charity!

This 5km run is open to everyone and anyone interested, and will kick off at 12:00pm at Morton Stadium in Santry.

It costs €20 to register, €5 of which directly goes to ALONE, a charity that supports elderly people aging at home.

6. Liffey Lights Midnight Moment

Performed against the backdrop of the Custom House in the city centre, this light show is the ideal way to ring in 2018, and it's completely free.

And with two showings, one at 6:30pm and a later show at 11:30pm, you'll have a great chance of getting down to see the show, which includes a light display, acrobats and fly boarders.

