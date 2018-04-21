Face Massage Antonika Chanel 467876 Unsplash
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin

Need a little more luxury in your life?

Payday is almost upon us and that means it's nearly time to treat yourself once again.

When your bank account is back in a more healthy condition, you know it's time to start visiting the latest restaurants, attending the best events and generally just making the most of your life, so we'd like to suggest that you also get yourself a nice little beauty treatment as an extra indulgence. 

Now let's look at a few ways you can pamper yourself in Dublin — because if you don't treat yourself, who will?

1. Holistic Chocolate — Essence Of Beauty Dublin

Make your recurring dream of being covered in chocolate a reality at last!

This treatment induces an intensive anti-aging action in your body as antioxidants, caffeine and theobromine seep into your skin. The experience also stimulates the release of serotonin, putting you in good mood.

But be warned: you may find yourself with a serious craving for chocolate afterwards.

Price: €35 for 35 minutes

Chocolate Wrap

2. Firm Favourite — The Salon at The Shelbourne

You're a busy person, we get it. You don't feel like you have the time to spare to go off getting all sorts of treatments done to yourself at the drop of the hat — so that's where this place comes in.

Inside The Salon at The Shelbourne you'll find The Speed Spa, which is all about delivering the maximum results in the minimum amount of time. In just half an hour, you can receive microcurrent and sculpting treatment to chisel your cheekbones and jawline.

What a difference just 30 minutes can make.

Price: €75 for 30 minutes

Microcurrent

3. Profound Prescription Facial — The Wicklow Street Clinic

Any facial from this award-winning clinic is amazing TBH, but our personal fave is their modestly named Profound Prescription Facial.

Tailored to your skin condition on the day and suited to any and all skin types, this nutrient-rich facial leaves skin clarified, replenished, lifted and hydrated. 

A profoundly relaxing effect can be felt as toxins are shifted from your facial areas and you'll leave feeling positively rejuvenated.

Price: €95 for 60 minutes

Relaxing Facial

4. Signature Facelift “VIP Peel” — The Skin Boutique 

This deadly little salon near Malahide really knows how to make you feel like a movie star.

This one treatment is anti-redness, anti-inflammatory, anti-pigment, collagen creating and rosacea-suited — so don't go saying you're not getting bang for your buck.

Price: €100

Face Peel

5. Traditional Thai massage — Thai Massage Dublin 

This Kevin Street spot isn't gonna give you a gentle rub down — this is a proper massage.

Traditional Thai massage involves the therapist using the palms of the hands, thumbs, knees, elbows and even their feet to apply some pressure and stretch out your tense muscles.

You'll leave reenergised and feeling amazing.

Price: €50 for 60 minutes

Feet Back Massage

6. Cryotherapy — South William Clinic & Spa 

Here's a favourite form of therapy among professional athletes and Hollywood stars.

This whole-body treatment exposes the body to sub-zero temperatures for short periods of time in order to improve performance and accelerate recovery as well as for its anti-aging and weight loss benefits.

If you lead an active lifestyle, you should give cryotherapy a whirl.

Price: €85 for single session

Cryotherapy

7. Mini Mi Body Wrap — MudPie Beauty Cottage

This procedure is all about reducing the appearance of cellulite and attacking fat cells.

During this treatment you'll be wrapped in a solution which breaks down fat cells, resulting in a reduction of unwanted fat from the body's problem areas. 

While the extent of the reduction depends on your build, many people may reduce by at least one whole size after the first treatment. 

Price: €80 for 75 minutes

Mud Wrap

8. Seaweed Bath — Kerala Massage

It's time you stopped saying "ewww" when you think about seaweed and started saying "oooh".

The seaweed bath at Kerala Massage goes a long way to rehabilitating the public image of the rubbery vegetation, as it's the main ingredient in a ridiculously relaxing treatment.

First you start off spending about five minutes in a steam cabinet to open your pores before dipping in a warm bath full of soft seaweed for about 45 minutes, which will detoxify and cleanse your skin. When you're finished in the bath, you're invited to rehydrate, read a book or even take a little nap in the Relax room before going on your merry way.

How sweet does that sound?

Price: €35

Seaweed
