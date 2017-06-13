Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018

Those of you lacking imagination in the dating department, rejoice! Once again, we're here to make you look good.

In you find yourself currently situated within a rut, allow us to help you get unstuck. The next date night you have don't just go back to the same old haunts, instead try something a little bit different.

And the beauty is you even have to use your brain to do it, we've already done it for you!

Simply scroll through the date options we've assembled below, pick whichever ones that tickle your fancy and pass them off as your own ideas.

We won't tell if you don't.

1. Descend into Urban Brewing

In the cavernous vaults beneath the chq building at the IFSC you'll find this underground gem.

The microbrewery boasts two distinctive bars, the Stack A Restaurant and with its well-lit, photogenic surroundings it's definitely worth taking a chance on for dinner or drinks. And, as the name suggests, beer fanatics will adore the range of craft brews on offer.

You can make a reservation for Urban Brewing HERE.

A post shared by Urban Brewing (@ubrewingdublin) on Oct 11, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

2. Do an Italian cooking class at Pinocchio

Don't let the word "class" put you off, you'd be surprised at how much craic this is.

You'll be thrown in the deep end (in a good way) by a chef as you get straight down to the business of making your very own authentic three-course Italian meal. Don't worry if you think you'll do poorly, stumbling your way through the experience is all part of the fun.

And if you manage to improve your other half's cooking skills in the process, well, that's just a happy side effect.

Book your cooking class at Pinocchio locations in Ranelagh or Temple Bar HERE.

A post shared by Flavour of Italy Group (@flavourofitalygroup) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

3. Catch a film at Stella Theatre

If you haven't managed to get a ticket to this classy picture house yet, you need to correct that posthaste.

This '20-style venue is unquestionably the fanciest cinema in town. With its glitzy furnishings, cocktail lounge and large comfortable sofas made for two, a visit here is very much an event.

Book tickets for Stella Theatre HERE.

A post shared by StellaTheatreDublin (@stellatheatredublin) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

4. Raft down the Liffey

One for the adrenaline junkies among you.

When you think of rafting down a river you probably think of wilder corners of the globe than the Emerald Isle, but actually you can give it a lash just 20 minutes from the city centre. Over two and half hours you'll follow the river through Strawberry Beds, navigate four weirs and even get a history lesson from your guide along the way.

Book your trip with Rafting.ie HERE.

5. Pop into Token

This barcade is one of the city's most unique establishments.

We're talking classic video games, a wide selection of craft beer and grub so surprisingly good they even managed to bag the Dublin Restaurant Of The Year 2017.

For old school gamers, Token boasts the likes of Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Mariokart and even a EuroMix dance machine...

A post shared by Token - Dublin (@tokendublin) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

6. Play boardgames in The Back Page

This place is one of our favourites things about Phibsborough.

The bar is mostly known for its sports coverage, unreal pizza and beer garden, but if all that isn't enough for ya they've also got a bookcase positively overflowing with boardgames that are just waiting to be played with.

And since the new Luas Cross City stops nearby, it's never been easier to swing by this neck of the woods.

7. Finally book a table at Chapter One

This place ain't cheap but if you're a foodie and you've got a reason to celebrate, why not treat yourself to a Michelin star meal?

As you'd expect, the restaurant's offerings are dripping with decadence, with their four-course menu boasting dishes like ox tongue with gribiche, white radish & brown butter and Sika Venison with crown prince pumpkin, black pudding, pickled walnuts & chocolate.

Why not show your other half how the other half live?

Book a table at Chapter One HERE.

8. Split your sides at The Comedy Crunch

There's no one among us who couldn't do with more laughter in their lives, so give this comedy night a go if you haven't done so already.

Taking place every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in The Stag's Head from 8.15pm, The Comedy Crunch always manages to draw a full house for an evening of stand-up from local comedians.

And the best part? Entry doesn't cost you a penny. So when your funds are low, you can still treat yourself to a good night out in this spot.

A post shared by The Comedy Crunch (@dublincrunch) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

9. Get Art Tea at The Merrion

For the sophisticates among you.

Have a five-star experience with afternoon tea at The Merrion, as 19th- and 20th-Century art by the likes J.B. Yeats, William Scott and Louis Le Brocquy are recreated in sweet form — which is the best form in our opinion. It's all very la-di-da.

If you'd like to give Art Tea at The Merrion a try, book a table HERE.

A post shared by The Merrion Hotel (@merrionhotel) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

10. Go on the Dublin Tasting Trail

Does an afternoon spent doing from one eatery to the next sound good to you? We figured as much.

The Dublin Tasting Trail will take you to seven or eight independently-owned restaurants where you'll be able to sample the dishes on offer while learning more about the city and its food scene in the process.

You can book your place on the foodie tour HERE.

A post shared by FabFoodTrails (@fabfoodtrails) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:03am PST

11. Take a Dublin Bay Cruise

The open sea is just about as romantic as you can get.

Jump aboard one of these boats and set sail along the coast for different perspective of Dublin, taking in breathtaking sights of the Dublin Mountains, Ireland's Eye, Joyce's Martello Tower and much more.

Tip: if you're posting pictures of this dating experience to Instagram, make sure to caption them #DublinBaeCruise as it's both highly original and really quite hilarious.

Book your Dublin Bay Cruise HERE.

READ NEXT: 13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol