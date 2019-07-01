Here Are 9 Excellent Places To Go For A Swim In Dublin

Have you been dreaming of taking a dip in cool water all day? Is your inner child crying out for a pool?

Did you accidentally put on swimming togs instead of underwear this morning?

If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to any of the above, then we would prescribe a trip to your nearest body of water – STAT.

We’ve picked out the best ones, so now all you have to do is choose one.

1. Portmarnock Beach

Portmarnock Beach has the hard-to-capture feeling of distance from city, despite being less than half an hour away on the DART.

The dreamy ‘Velvet Strand’, as it’s affectionately known, is the perfect spot to get away from it all, and plunge into the azure.

2. The Forty Foot

Dublin’s most loved, and arguably most beautiful institution. This spot has been a firm favourite since the dawn of time, or since the dawn of sun in Ireland. So, recently.

Since it’s the city’s most famous spot for this kind of thing, the facilities match the demand – with plenty of handrails to allow easy access to the briny deep, as well as an excellent diving platform. The perfect spot for a group to check out on a sunny day.

3. Sandycove

Sandycove ticks an awful lot of boxes on the swimming check list.

Dreamy surroundings? Check.

Green space to find sanctuary in after plenty of sand? Check.

Plenty of lifeguards? Check.

Life changing ice cream that goes by the name of Teddy’s that’s always worth the trek? Triple check.

4. Skerries

Skerries claims one of the most beautiful beaches in Dublin, boasting a blue flag, an impressive array of lifeguards, and the charmingly beautiful colourful buildings of the area acting as a backdrop.

Sure why would you head anywhere else?

(Psst, you could always reward yourself with the best chicken wings in Dublin if you were in the area)

5. Bull Island

A watersport haven, Bull Island is a dream for those of you keen to fill these sunny days with activities like windsurfing and kitesurfing. The sandbar-island itself is located just a short distance north of the city centre, and is definitely worth the trip.

The water isn’t massively deep, meaning that even your less activity-keen mates can get involved too.

6. Howth Cliffs

Nervous swimmers look away now!

While Howth Cliffs definitely aren’t for the faint-hearted, they’re breathtakingly beautiful and the ultimate summer spot. Wear suitable shoes as the slopes are pretty steep and tricky to navigate. But for the water babies amongst you, this is exactly what you’ve been searching for.

7. Killiney Beach

While some people turn up their nose at the idea of a stone beach, Killiney might just change your opinion. Between White Rock Beach and the gorgeous Vico Baths, Killiney is home to a blue flag stony beach that’s popular with locals and tourists alike.

Killiney has the advantage of having good depth to the water, even when the tide is out, so if you’re looking for somewhere breathtaking to also get some activities in, you need look no further.

8. Bullock Harbour

A stone’s throw away from the incredulously busy Forty Foot, Bullock Harbour is a calmer alternative to its more popular neighbour. Here, you’ll find some of the highest jumping points in the whole county, meaning that this is your bread and butter if you consider yourself a thrill-seeker.

The harbour also boasts a deadly scuba diving school.

9. Seapoint

Looking to hit up a beach, but have no mode of transport to get there? Then Seapoint is the one for you. It’s easily accessible by the DART, with a huge amount of amenities in the area (food-based and otherwise), so you can easily spend the whole day out there, car or not.

This place will remind you of Summer Bay on a sunny day, and jumping in by the famous Martello tower is rumoured to keep you young forever. Always a plus.

