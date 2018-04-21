Feature

11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin

Take us back! But for a long weekend, max.

Countryside Gorgeous Werner Sevenster 54429 Unsplash

As much as we love Dublin, we have to admit that the countryside trumps it many departments.

While the capital has more restaurants, pubs, nightclubs, music, comedy, movies, activities, public transport, job opportunities and nice things in general than any other urban centre in Ireland, it doesn't quite have everything you could want.

While I've no intention of moving back to my own hometown any time soon, I do have to admit I find myself missing some of its quainter aspects... 

Actually being able to see the stars

But then again, who needs to see the glittering of those celestial orbs when you've got the constant glow of street lights that will always seep through your curtains?

Countryside Stars Brantley Neal 575811 Unsplash

Meh

Silence during the night

Call us old-fashioned, but we're just not that "into" noise pollution.

Ross Volume

Everywhere you walk is scenic AF

Who doesn't love going walkies? Now most weekends you find yourself trying to get as far away from the city centre as possible to find the very best spots for dirt, grass and trees. 

Good Leaf

Being stuck behind a herd of cows is a genuine excuse for being late

However, it doesn't get on your nerves when it happens. How could you get mad at those doe-eyed, milk-making dotes?

Cows On Road

"Hi boss — it happened again"

The sheer calmness of the place

In terms of the pace of life, the difference between the city and the country is comparable to the difference in speed between a Lamborghini and a Massey Ferguson.

Tractor

The simple tractor literally determines the pace of life in the country

Pretty much every pub does a lock-in

Huzzah for the blatant flouting of Ireland's drinking laws!

Bartender Smiling

"This may be tremendously irresponsible but, by God, is it some craic"

Knowing your neighbours

Whereas in the Big Smoke you're lucky if you accidentally make eye contact with the lad next door when you're both taking out the bins. 

Neighbours Working Together

You just don't get touching scenes like this in the city

Saluting everyone you pass in the street

Look, we're simply far too busy doing Dublin things, we can't be expected to have to acknowledge the existence of any human being we may encounter. 

Steve Buscemi Wave

Being out of the loop 

How did your second cousin get on in that accountancy exam?! That shit'll keep you up at night.

I Must Know

Cheap haircuts

We're up here in Dublin dropping €20 plus for a trim like suckers, while the boyos down the country are getting a shaved head, a forced conversation and access to selection of 12-month-old magazines for just €8. Bargain!

Damn Good Deal

Pints that cost less than €4

I think I miss you most of all.

Waving Crying

Is there anything missing from our list? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: 17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

the country culchies nostalgia things you miss Ireland Dublin countryside
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
A New Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
A New Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
11 Of The Best City Centre Beer Gardens In Dublin
11 Of The Best City Centre Beer Gardens In Dublin
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Feature

Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant
Food and Drink

This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant
Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
Feature

Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
23 Things You're Guaranteed To See On A Sunny Day In Dún Laoghaire
Dublin

23 Things You're Guaranteed To See On A Sunny Day In Dún Laoghaire

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin